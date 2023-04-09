Wolverhampton Wanderers need to sort out the futures of midfield pair Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Portuguese duo earn a combined £158,000 per week at Molineux and have been key players under Julen Lopetegui as the Old Gold seek to retain their Premier League status.

Wolverhampton Wanderers latest news - Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes

Last week, Fichajes revealed that Wolves captain Neves is said to have held talks with Manchester United over a potential move to Old Trafford.

La Liga giants Barcelona were also interested in the 26-year-old and the report states that they even came 'very close' to completing a swoop for Neves; however, they have now turned their attention to alternative midfield targets owing to uncertainty from manager Xavi over his 'profile' and capability to operate in front of the backline.

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has recently spoken to GIVEMESPORT about Wolves' next steps regarding Neves, indicating that the West Midlands side "would love to tie him down to a new contract" as his current deal is set to run out in the summer of 2024.

On the other hand, his engine room partner Nunes has also had plenty of speculation surrounding his future. Liverpool had previously been keen to take the former Sporting CP ace to Anfield; nevertheless, Wolves are set to demand more than £50 million for one of their prize assets, which could lead the Reds to look elsewhere, as per The Telegraph.

What has Dean Jones said about Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes?

Transfer insider Jones believes that Wolves will be keen to sit down with the pair and come to a conclusion about their respective futures sooner rather than later.

Jones told GMS: "I think that the first issue they've got to address is with Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes and beyond that, if they're staying or going, who can come in and start to give this team an identity going into next season, but I think they'll be okay."

Could Wolves cope without Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes?

It would undoubtedly be a massive blow for Wolves if they were to lose both players in the summer, though interest in the duo is only likely to multiply between now and the opening of the transfer window.

Despite this, the Wanderers would be able to rake in a significant sum of money to reinvest into their squad and Lopetegui will be keen to refresh his squad going into the 2023/24 campaign.

90Min have claimed that Wolves are readying an ambitious swoop to try and tempt Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos to Molineux on a free transfer this summer when his contract at the Bernabeu expires, potentially providing a quality replacement in the middle of the park if one of Neves or Nunes is indeed to depart in the off-season.

For now, all focus will be on securing Premier League safety for Wolves boss Lopetegui, with a clash against Chelsea next to come at home on Saturday afternoon.