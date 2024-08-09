Highlights Wolves have ruled out a summer move for Armando Broja.

Wolves have been ‘put off’ by Chelsea’s asking price for Armando Broja and are out of the race to sign the Albanian this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

According to Jacobs, the Molineux outfit are not focusing on signing another striker after sealing a loan move for Celta Vigo forward Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Wolves appear to be content with their options up front at the moment, with Strand Larsen, Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan already competing for minutes in Gary O’Neil’s squad.

Chelsea outcast Broja is expected to leave the club next week, after being left out of Enzo Maresca's squad for the Blues’ final pre-season friendly in the United States against Real Madrid.

According to Jacobs, Everton still retain a strong interest in signing the Albania international but may need Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s departure to fund the deal for the Slough-born attacker.

The 26-year-old, who has previously been labelled "dangerous", has less than a year left on his current deal with the Toffees and looks set to depart in the next 12 months after joining the club in 2016.

Chelsea ‘Still Want’ £30m for Broja

Expected to depart next week

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, revealed that Chelsea are holding firm on their £30m valuation of Broja but might be forced to sell the Albanian for less this late in the transfer window:

“Armando Broja is expected to leave Chelsea next week. He was left out of the squad for the final friendly in America against Real Madrid despite not carrying an injury. “Everton still retain a strong interest, but may need Dominic Calvert-Lewin to depart to fund any deal. “Wolves are not focusing on another striker, despite reports, having been put off by Broja's asking price in the past. “Chelsea still want £30m, but this late in the window might be forced to settle for less.”

Since making his Chelsea debut in 2020, Broja has struggled for minutes at Stamford Bridge under several different managers, making just 38 appearances for the Blues across all competitions, scoring three goals.

The 22-year-old was loaned out to Fulham in the previous campaign but also failed to make an impact under Marco Silva, racking up just 81 minutes of Premier League football since his January move.

The Albania international is now among those ready to be sold by Chelsea by the end of the window, alongside Romelu Lukaku, who is being linked with a return to Serie A.

Last month, Broja claimed he had received multiple offers from clubs across Europe, including from sides in Italy, Germany, and England, while speaking to local media in Albania.

Armando Broja Senior Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Chelsea 38 3 1 Southampton 38 9 0 Vitesse Arnhem 34 11 3 Fulham 8 0 1

Wolves ‘Open to Offers’ for Jose Sa

Before the transfer window closes

Wolves could be open to listening to offers for their number one goalkeeper, Jose Sa, according to talkSPORT.

The report claims Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone are on the club’s shortlist to replace the Portuguese shot-stopper, who signed from Olympiacos back in 2021.

Last season, Sa made 40 appearances for Wolves across all competitions, keeping six clean sheets and conceding 64 goals.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-08-24.