Wolverhampton Wanderers have sacked manager Gary O'Neil following their 2-1 defeat at home to Ipswich Town on Saturday. Molineux was left heartbroken as a 94th-minute Jack Taylor winner saw O'Neil's side succumb to a devastating loss against a fellow relegation candidate.

The result leaves Wolves 19th in the Premier League and four points from safety, prompting the club's hierarchy to make a decision regarding the manager's future. O'Neil leaves the club having won 31% of his 63 games in charge, having been appointed in August 2023.

O'Neil Sacked After Terrible Start to the Season

Wolves have won just two of their 16 Premier League games this season

O'Neil's departure at Molineux comes after his side picked up just two wins from 16 games, leaving only newly promoted Southampton below them in the Premier League standings. The 41-year-old was highly critical of his side's performance against Kieran McKenna's Ipswich, claiming that there was nothing he could do about his players not taking up the right positions on set pieces prior to Taylor's stoppage-time winner.

There have been plenty of incidents in recent days that have showcased the frustration at the club. Midfielder Mario Lemina was stripped of the captain's armband during the week after getting involved in a brawl with West Ham skipper Jarrod Bowen on Monday night. Tempers continued to flare at the weekend, as Rayan Ait-Nouri had to be dragged off the pitch by teammate Craig Dawson, while star striker Matheus Cunha could face retrospective punishment from the FA after getting involved in a physical confrontation with a member of the Ipswich Town backroom staff.

Reports circulated before O'Neil's final game in charge that former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be in line to replace the Englishman should he have been removed from his role after he was spotted in the crowd during the game on Saturday. However, this was later debunked as Solskjaer was simply paying a visit to opposition manager McKenna, who worked under the Norwegian as one of his assistants at Old Trafford.

