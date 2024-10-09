Wolves started the 2024/25 season the poorest out of all teams in the Premier League, and with six wins out of seven, they currently sit rock-bottom of the table with just one point. Amid this streak of abysmal form, there has been a sacking at the club, with set-piece coach, Jack Wilson dismissed from his role, and Dean Jones has deemed the decision "quite interesting".

A tough fixture schedule has seen the midlands-based club take on the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa so far this term, which is admittedly a tough hand to be dealt. However, the players have shown little fight in these ties, and other ties against less stern opposition, which has brought questions upon the manager, Gary O'Neil.

While there has been a sacking at the club following these events, the former Bournemouth boss' role remains untouched for the time being.

Wolves' Set-Piece Coach Sacked Following Poor Season Start

Dead balls have been a weakness for the side in several ways

The Wolves set-piece coach has officially left the club, despite having only joined from Manchester City last summer, and ironically, Gary On'Neil heaped praise on the Scotsman upon his arrival:

“I don’t meet too many people who go into as much detail on gameplans as I do, but Jack is one of the closest I’ve ever met to being as extreme in his detail. “I’m delighted to be able to take him from Manchester City and he’ll be a huge asset to us. “His purpose is to make Wolves better at set plays and he can knuckle down and get into the details, and the players have responded well.”

However, fast-forward a couple of months, and it has become evident the move has not worked out as initially intended.

Speaking via the Ranks FC podcast, Jones evaluated his short-lived tenure, saying:

"They've just made a sacking at Wolves, which I think is quite interesting. It's the set piece coach Jack Wilson, who Gary O'Neil talked about during pre-season adoringly. He was fascinated by this guy. "He loved how deeply analytical he was, and he loved the conversations that he could have, and he felt like they were on the same level, and all these sorts of things. And I was like, okay, this is interesting. Gary O'Neil was totally won over by him. He must be great. "They've now sacked him, and I feel that he's probably possibly actually the scapegoat for what has happened now. Wolves have conceded the most goals this season. They've conceded 21 goals, and they've actually conceded from set pieces in five of their seven games. So you can say, well, he's not really done his job. Especially as Wolves have scored just once from a dead ball so far this season. Not really a great reflection on this set piece coach."

Arsenal are by far the standout example when it comes to extracting the utmost value from a singular set-piece coach - Niclas Jover has masterminded a number of vital goals for the Gunners with intricate and imaginative set-piece routines. Wolves seemingly attempted to recreate a similar dynamic at Molineaux, but as pointed out by Jones, it has evidently not worked out.

Wolves Must Improve Results for O'Neil to Avoid Sack

It is a tense situation for the Englishman

With the set-piece coach out of the door, the next logical dismissal may well be the head coach, if the ongoing form continues. While some have called for immediate change in the hierarchy, others have opted to give the club more time to adapt, with the tough opening schedule being unfair on expectations.

Wolves' 2024/25 Premier League statistics - League ranking Stat Output League ranking Goals scored 9 =8th Expected goals scored 6.6 16th Goals conceded 21 20th Expected goals conceded 13.8 18th

In particular, Daily Mirror journalist, Danny Murphy, recently spoke on the TalkSport podcast, insisting that the quality of the Wolves squad was still impressive, despite recent results. Following the international break, Wolves will face Manchester City, an opponent that is as tough as they come in the Premier League, but Murphy went as far as to say O'Neil's men could still "get something out of it".

Ultimately, fans will be hoping for their team to quite simply get something out of anything, but undoubtedly, a strong result against the defending champions would do a world of good to O'Neil's impending future as the Wolves manager.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 09/10/2024