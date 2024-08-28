Wolverhampton Wanderers are close to reaching an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a long-term deal, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported.

The Premier League rivals are reportedly working towards compromising on a fee of around £10million for the English shot-stopper, who looks set to depart Selhurst Park before Friday’s deadline.

Several top-flight sides have shown interest in acquiring the 31-year-old this summer, including Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Southampton.

Despite being linked with a move for Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, Wolves seem to have advanced with a more costly option and have already proposed a four-year deal to Johnstone.

Johnstone, who was praised as 'sensational' by Gary Lineker, was stripped of his No. 1 shirt at Palace this summer, clearly indicating that Dean Henderson will be Oliver Glasner’s first-choice keeper this season.

The former Manchester United shot-stopper has been on the bench for the Eagles’ opening two Premier League matches, despite spending the majority of last season as the number one option.

Johnstone to Leave Crystal Palace

Ahead of the transfer deadline

Following Palace’s 2-0 home defeat by West Ham United at the weekend, Glasner confirmed that Johnstone wanted to leave, with first-team football still a priority for the 31-year-old shot-stopper.

At Wolves, the English goalkeeper will be competing for minutes with Jose Sa, who has previously been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

The 31-year-old has been Wolves’ first-choice goalkeeper since he joined from Olympiacos in 2021 and missed just six league games in three seasons at Molineux.

It remains to be seen if Johnstone’s arrival will kickstart a potential domino effect – Sa’s understudy, Dan Bentley, could be on his way out following the arrival of the Palace shot-stopper.

Sam Johnstone Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Appearances 20 Goals conceded 27 Clean sheets 6 Minutes played 1,797

Arsenal were credited with an interest in bringing back their academy graduate Bentley this summer and have reportedly made an offer for him earlier in the window.

Since joining Wolves from Bristol City in January 2023, Bentley has made seven appearances across all competitions for the Molineux outfit.

Wolves Identify Pedro Neto Replacement

Carlos Forbs deemed ‘priority’ option

Wolves have identified Ajax starlet Carlos Forbs as a ‘priority’ option to replace Pedro Neto at Molineux, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Gary O’Neil’s side have set their sights on acquiring the exciting winger, who is eyeing a return to English football just 12 months after departing Manchester City’s academy.

According to Romano, Forbs is keen on a switch to Molineux, but Ajax are reluctant to let their promising attacker leave ahead of the transfer deadline on August 30.

Last season, Forbs was mostly utilised as a bench player by the Eredivisie giants and made 34 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing five assists in 1,571 minutes of action.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-08-24.