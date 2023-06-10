The return of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Sasa Kalajdzic will give the 'stale' club a 'lift' next season, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Kalajdzic was a £15 million signing from Stuttgart last August, as per BBC Sport, but suffered an ACL tear on his debut, ruling the striker out for the season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers news - Sasa Kalajdzic

Signed on a five-year contract with the option to extend for a further 12 months, Kalajdzic's time at Wolves has been set back by the long-term injury he suffered in his very first game.

The target man was brought in to solve the Midlands club's significant goalscoring problems, but having lasted only 45 minutes of his debut, Wolves were once again forced into the market to snap up Diego Costa on a free transfer. Costa scored only one goal in 23 Premier League appearances but did help the club stay up with some impressive performances in the second half of the season.

There has been no recent update on whether Kalajdzic will be fit in time for the new season but he may not be the goalscorer Wolves fans are hoping for, having only one fairly prolific season to his name at the age of 25, during which he scored 16 goals in 33 games in the Bundesliga.

What has Taylor said about Kalajdzic and Wolves?

When asked about Kalajdzic, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "He's powerful in the air and can hold the ball up. So I think he'd be an asset to Wolves, if they can get him fit. He made his debut against Southampton and then got injured, a serious knee injury in the same match. That's a signing that could potentially give them a bit of a lift. As we've discussed before, Wolves are a team that has so options in attack that it's gone a bit stale."

What can we expect from Kalajdzic next season?

First and foremost the Austrian international needs to put his injury woes behind him having also missed significant playing time at Stuttgart due to a shoulder dislocation. That being said, when fit, the striker is a handful and should add a new element to the Wolves attack that we haven't seen since Raul Jimenez was at his best.

Despite his height, Kalajdzic is far from a one dimensional target man, with good feet for his size and excellent link-up play. He may not hit 16 goals as he did in Germany, but he should certainly improve Julen Lopetegui's side.