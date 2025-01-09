Wolverhampton Wanderers had a scout in attendance during Sporting’s 1-0 win over Porto on Tuesday to monitor potential reinforcements for Vitor Pereira’s squad, according to A Bola (via Sport Witness).

The Molineux outfit are among the most active Premier League clubs in the January transfer window – having already signed Reims defender Emmanuel Agbadou, they seem poised to make further additions to strengthen their squad and boost their survival hopes.

Although the report did not specify which players Wolves representatives were observing on Tuesday, the club has a track record of recruiting talent from Portugal in recent seasons.

Pereira, who managed Porto 11 years ago, is well-acquainted with the Portuguese league, and it would be unsurprising to see the 56-year-old tactician secure signings from his home country in January.

Wolves Anticipating More Arrivals in January

After signing Agbadou from Reims

Wolves are expected to remain active in the transfer market after confirming Agbadou’s arrival on Thursday and are reportedly targeting another centre-back.

According to journalist David Ornstein, Wolves are monitoring Lens defender Kevin Danso, who has previous Premier League experience from his 2019/20 spell with Southampton.

Wolves could also look to bring in a new midfielder if former captain Mario Lemina departs, with Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab now keen on his arrival this month.

The Gabon international was stripped of the club’s captaincy in December and has reportedly voiced his desire to embark on a new challenge, although news regarding his potential Saudi switch has gone quiet lately.

Wolves went unbeaten in their first three games under Pereira but suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest on Monday.

They will face Bristol City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday before returning to Premier League action against Newcastle next Wednesday.

Vitor Pereira's Wolves Record (2024/25) Games 4 Wins 2 Draws 1 Losses 1 Goals scored 7 Goals conceded 5 Points per game 1.75

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-01-25.