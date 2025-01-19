Wolverhampton Wanderers have set their asking price for Joao Gomes amid interest from other Premier League clubs - and they'll look to triple their return on the Brazilian star if any other clubs make an effort to sign him.

Wolves haven't been at their best in recent months, having been in the relegation zone for quite a while before Vitor Pereira's appointment, but with the new manager bounce having the desired effect, they're out of the relegation zone on goal difference. There is a long way to go still, and Wolves will need their 'next level' star going forward - and they've reportedly slapped a huge asking price on the Brazilian as a result.

Report: Wolves Set Huge Asking Price For Joao Gomes

The Brazilian has been in fine form despite poor results at Wolves

The report by PL Brasil states that Wolves will not be interested in selling Gomes for anything less than £50million, with interest arriving from other clubs such as Liverpool.

Joao Gomes' Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Assists 1 =8th Goals 2 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =7th Tackles Per Game 3.1 2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =5th Match rating 6.55 8th

Wolves, who remain embroiled in a relegation battle, need their star men to remain in the division and, with that in mind, there wouldn't be any entertainment of a bid under £50m as they look to solidify their core group of players. Reports from England have stated that Liverpool and Manchester United are keen, but 'sources close' to the player state that Gomes, who joined from Flamengo two years ago, would only allowed to leave if Pereira's side can triple their return on the midfielder.

A January transfer is seen as 'practically impossible', but a summer transfer is more likely once Wolves' future is decided and that they will have more time to source a replacement.

There is a close relationship between Gomes' representatives and Liverpool's directors, but that won't change the situation and there hasn't been recent contact regarding the Wolves man. With another three years left on his contract, there isn't any danger for Wolves on that front, despite interest increasing in the last few months - but it appears the Molineux side will play hardball.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Gomes has nine caps for Brazil.

Gomes has featured in 22 games for Wolves this season, scoring two goals from midfield as they look to battle the three promoted teams in the survival race in what has been a poor season by their own standards.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-01-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.