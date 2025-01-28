Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Vitor Pereira could be about to see himself go third time lucky in the transfer market - with the club potentially making a move for Lens star Kevin Danso after being turned down twice, according to reports.

Wolves' poor defensive record is only beaten by bottom club Southampton, and defensive recruits could be paramount to the Portuguese boss if he is to drag them out of the relegation. The club have been making moves in the window, but they could take a huge step in their Premier League survival bid by signing Danso - with local reports stating that Wolves will go back in for his signature.

Report: Wolves 'Locked in Negotiations' For Danso

The club are hoping to add to their defensive ranks

The report from the Express and Star journalist Liam Keen states that Wolves remain locked in negotiations for Danso, with the club expected to return with another bid for the Austrian.

Kevin Danso's Ligue 1 statistics - Lens squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 =13th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 3.4 1st Tackles Per Game 1.6 7th Clearances Per Game 5 1st Match rating 7.02 1st

Pereira's side are 'determined' to sign another centre-back before the window closes on Monday night, and have been in talks for Danso 'for some time'. The report states that Wolves have a bid of around £16million rejected, with reports in France further stating that a new offer of £18.5million was also snubbed. However, the report by Express and Star further states that the club remain in negotiations with Lens over Danso, and want to land another bid to finally get a deal over the line for the EURO 2024 star.

Rennes are also thought to have made an offer for him, with Wolves upping their efforts to get a deal over the line. And, if a deal can be struck, it would force a move over the line after at least six months of interest, after Wolves were reportedly interested in the summer months. Danso has been billed as 'rapid' in the past by X account @BenMattinson, and his added pace could prove to be a problem for Premier League defenders.

Danso was set to join Roma in the summer, but a heart issue was discovered in his medical test to cancel the deal, and he underwent surgery to correct that issue - with some top performances since putting his name in the hat for another move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin Danso has 24 caps for Austria.

Wolves have also brought in Emmanuel Agbadou in the transfer window, and he has made a 'good impression' since arriving from Reims earlier this month - though Wolves are looking to fix their defence further and Danso, a long-term target, could see a move go down to the wire for his services.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-01-25.

