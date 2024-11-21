Wolves are set to perform a major U-turn in the January transfer window by making a new centre-back signing a priority for Gary O'Neil, according to Telegraph journalist John Percy.

The Midlands side have had a horror start to the season with just one win from their opening 11 games, conceding a league-high 27 goals so far and currently sitting in 19th place in the table only above newly-promoted Southampton.

Injuries have been a huge problem for the young coach to navigate, with Yerson Mosquera ruled out for the season after suffering an ACL injury while summer signing Bastien Meupiyou is yet to make an appearance for the club as he deals with his own injury issues. That has left O'Neil with just three senior centre-back options in the squad in Craig Dawson, Santiago Bueno and Toti Gomes.

Their defensive options took a further hit ahead of their trip to Fulham this weekend, with Bueno a doubt for the game after suffering an injury on international duty.

Wolves to Make Major U-Turn in January

New centre-back is a priority signing

According to Percy, Wolves' squad was designed with the idea of allowing young players to play if injuries took their toll on the squad. However, with the poor start of the team a big factor it has now been agreed by the hierarchy that a new senior defender is needed and one will be sought after during the January transfer window.

The club don't expect to make any other additions during the window, with left-back Hugo Bueno currently out on loan at Feyenoord and no option to recall him being included in the deal.

Wolves have made funds available to sign a new centre-back either permanently or on loan for O'Neil, who is under increasing pressure to turn the team's form around with the board said to be "worried" about their current standing.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Wolves have conceded more goals (27) than any other team in the Premier League in the 2024/25 season.

However, after picking up their first win of the season against Southampton before the international break and earning draws against Brighton and Crystal Palace prior to that, he has bought himself a little bit of breathing room.

Wolves will face Fulham, Bournemouth, Everton, West Ham, Ipswich and Leicester in their next six games and the board expect to see a swift improvement in results if O'Neil is to keep his job as manager at Molineux.