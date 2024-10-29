David Moyes would reportedly be interested in taking charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers should they sack Gary O’Neil amid growing pressure at Molineux, according to former scout Mick Brown.

The 'incredible' Scottish tactician has been out of work since departing West Ham United at the end of the season and is now being linked with a shock Premier League return, just two months into the new campaign.

Moyes had come under increasing pressure after a poor run of results at the London Stadium last season, despite guiding the Hammers to Conference League success in 2023.

According to Brown, Moyes’ appointment could be helpful for Wolves, who sit 19th in the Premier League after nine rounds of fixtures and are conceding ‘too many goals’:

“Wolves is one I think would interest him.” “Wolves aren’t playing badly, they’re just defending badly. They concede too many goals. “That’s why I wouldn’t be surprised to see them go for Moyes. He can help with that. “When you’re in the position they’re in, without a win in nine games, you can’t afford to have all these airs and graces about playing pretty football.”

Wolves managed to salvage a dramatic point in the 2-2 draw at Brighton over the weekend, with late goals from Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha lifting O’Neil’s side off the bottom of the table.

The Molineux club are now four points off safety and remain one of three sides yet to win a game this season, alongside Ipswich Town and Southampton.

Wolves have the worst defensive record in the division, having conceded 25 goals in their first nine matches, five more than second-worst Ipswich, who have let in 20.

Scoring has not necessarily been an issue this term, as they have netted 12 goals, the most out of the bottom five sides so far, with Matheus Cunha leading the charts at Molineux with four goals.

O’Neil’s men will be hoping to rediscover a winning formula when they host fellow strugglers Crystal Palace and Southampton in their next two Premier League games.

David Moyes' West Ham Record (2020-2024) Games 230 Wins 103 Draws 43 Losses 84 Goals scored 365 Goals conceded 320 Points per game 1.53

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-10-24.