Wolverhampton Wanderers' dismal start to the new season continued as they lost 5-3 to Brentford on the weekend, and Simon Jordan has subsequently claimed that Gary O'Neil's side are the worst team in the Premier League at the moment.

The West Midlanders' were comfortably dispatched by Thomas Frank's team at the Gtech Community Stadium, a result that leaves them rooted to the bottom of the league. Having accumulated just one point from their opening seven matches, pressure is starting to grow on O'Neil, and reports have emerged indicating that he'll be granted the run up until the next international break to reverse the club's fortunes.

O'Neil's outfit have conceded six more goals than any other top flight side, and the threat of relegation appears real, with Jordan claiming that they're the worst team in England's top division right now.

Jordan: Wolves the Worst Team in the Premier League

They're rock bottom

Having won promotion back to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have enjoyed a lengthy spell at the pinnacle of English football, and secured back-to-back places in Europe in their first two campaigns back in the top flight. However, after spending significantly to get there, the club have taken a more measured and economical approach in recent years.

O'Neil arrived at the beginning of last season, and steered the Molineux-based team to comfortable safety, despite being allocated limited resources in the transfer market and being tipped by many to get relegated. A poor start to this campaign has ensued, and all of a sudden the Englishman is under pressure.

Speaking on TalkSport, Jordan slammed Wolves and their performances this season, but defended the club's more conservative recent approach:

"Ultimately, Wolves' ownership had a go, and now they've got to pull their horns in a little bit, and they've got to balance their books, and they've got to restructure themselves in such a way that they put themselves in a difficult position. "So you can't take all the upside. I'm not defending the owners here, but you can't take all the upside as Wolves fans, when your team were languishing outside the Premier League for God knows how long. When Jack Haywood, who was a great benefactor of the football club, referred to himself as the golden tip, because all he did was pour money into Wolves and get nowhere with it. "This is a great football club that has great history and we can go back to Billy Wright, and we can talk about him, but we can also talk about, over the last 70 years, how much success they've actually had. And the most successful period, besides winning the League Cup in 1980 when Andy Gray was in situ, is this period of time within the Premier League. So you've got to take the rough with the smooth. You got to take the roughness. "I'm telling you, Wolves at this moment in time are probably the worst team in the division."

O'Neil's Wolves Record Matches Managed 54 Wins 18 Draws 9 Losses 27 Win Percentage 33%

Wolves Part Ways with Set Piece Coach

They've been vulnerable from dead ball situations

An area which has contributed to Wolves' poor start is their inability to defend set-piece situations effectively, or create threat from them as an attacking side. As a result, Wolves have reportedly parted ways with their set-piece coach, Jack Wilson, according to Sky Sports.

The West Midlands outfit have conceded from dead ball scenarios in five of their seven league games this season, and are yet to score from one. Wilson arrived from Manchester City in the summer looking to help O'Neil's side improve in this department, but they've evidently seen no progression, and he's thus lost his job in this role.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 08/10/2024