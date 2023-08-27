Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O’Neil is eager to know more about the ins and outs of his club’s summer transfer business, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Old Gold have endured a turgid start to the 2023/24 campaign after two consecutives losses from two against Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Wolverhampton Wanderers news – latest

It has been a summer of change at Molineux, particularly in the departures department.

Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez are among the names to have left the club with, according to Transfermarkt, £90m being banked thanks to their exits.

Not only did the aforementioned quartet have a huge influence on the club’s proceedings, but a lot of the top-flight experience that Wolves had in the squad has been lost, which means they should try to retain as much of the current roster as they can.

Their biggest outlay this summer, however, has been signing Matheus Cunha for £44m, per BirminghamLive, after they activated a clause in their initial season-long loan deal with Atlético Madrid.

The eight-cap Brazil international scored has only scored two goals and provided a solitary assist in his 22-game career at Wolves, though his quality has shone through on occasion, notably against Manchester United in their 2023/24 curtain-raiser.

Now, Sky Sports’ Sheth has given GIVEMESPORT the latest updates on O’Neil’s views towards Wolves’ transfer proceedings this summer.

Wolves summer signings Fee Tom King - Northampton Town Free Matt Doherty - Atletico Madrid Free Boubacar Traore - Metz £9.5m All fees from Sky Sports

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Wolverhampton Wanderers and Gary O’Neil?

When quizzed about whether Wolves boss O’Neil will want to sanction more incomings before the transfer deadline, Sheth insisted that further additions will be in sight, while he claimed their new boss is keen to understand all things transfer-based going on behind the scenes.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Name me a manager who doesn’t. Even Mauricio Pochettino, who has spent however many millions. It’s been a billion since Todd Boehly took over, they will always want another player. Managers will never be satisfied, but I say that in jest a little bit because with Gary O’Neil, it is a completely different situation.

“He has come into a club where so many of the players have left the football club, and he wants to know who he’s actually going to have and who potentially he could bring in.”

What next for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

As alluded to, the club should now play out the rest of the summer market pleading to their key stars to stay at the club as they look to avoid relegation and retain their credibility in the Premier League.

In line with that, Wolves have snubbed Manchester City’s opening proposal, worth £47m, for their Portuguese gem Matheus Nunes.

The 24-year-old, who has played 41 games for his current employers, is gearing up to receive a follow-up offer from Pep Guardiola’s City outfit seeing as they lost Kevin de Bruyne to a long-term injury in their opening fixture against Burnley.

Meanwhile, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT, that Wolves are focused on letting forward Goncalo Guedes leave the club before the window slams shut.

The Italian claims that the Premier League side may have their hands tied due to complying with Financial Fair Play rules, with a return to Benfica on the cards for the Benavente-born ace according to Portuguese reports, after having already played 83 games and registering 29 goal involvements in his time at the Portuguese giants.