Wolverhampton Wanderers look set for a busy summer of comings and goings at Molineux, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Having all but secured their status as a Premier League club for the following campaign, attention for Julen Lopetegui and Co. has now switched towards summer plans.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news

Despite having spent next to no time at the club prior to January, it didn't stop new boss Lopetegui from making his mark in the transfer window.

The ex-Real Madrid manager green-lit 17 deals, consisting of players joining the club and some leaving too, with the total spend adding up to a whopping £75 million (Birmingham Live).

It's proved money well spent for Wolves so far, as since Lopetegui's arrival just before the World Cup break, the West Midlands outfit have clawed themselves out of the relegation zone and now sit on the brink of safety.

With just four matches of the season left to play, Wolves look set to extend their Premier League stay for another season at least.

However, unlikely to rest on his laurels, there are already suggestions that Lopetegui is eyeing up another busy transfer window at Molineux.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Wolves' summer transfer plans?

Recognising there is likely to be plenty of turnover in the summer, Sky Sports reporter Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves could be one of the busiest Premier League sides.

On the prospect of another hectic transfer window at Wolves, Sheth said: "It certainly has that feel. I was looking at some of the players' contract situations and you've got João Moutinho, who's out of contract this summer.

"You've also got Diego Costa, who signed that short-term deal. So he'll be out of contract this summer. You've got Adama Traoré, who has been linked with moves in the past, particularly to Tottenham and he’s out of contract this summer.

"Then you've got Rúben Neves and Raúl Jiménez, who have only got one year left of their contract come the summer.”

Who's likely to come and go from Wolves this summer?

As alluded to, Neves is one of the hottest talking points for Wolves supporters ahead of the summer transfer window opening.

Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves are already "planning for life" without Neves, amid an expectation he'll depart Molineux at the end of the season.

Likely to pocket a healthy sum of cash should Neves leave, 90min are reporting Wolves could make an audacious attempt to sign Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos as a replacement.

Elsewhere, the Premier League side are being linked with soon-to-be Serie A-winning winger Hirving Lozano, with reports from Mexico suggesting the Napoli forward is a player of interest for Lopetegui.