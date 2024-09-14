Key Takeaways Vitinha went from struggling at Wolves to becoming a key player at Porto and PSG.

His growth and maturity were evident as he adapted to new challenges and roles.

Despite initial difficulties, Vitinha's talent and potential have made him integral for both club and country.

The rise of Portuguese midfielder Vitinha has been a dramatic and seemingly sudden one. His journey is also one that average viewers of the Premier League can't have expected. With solid performances in his homeland in a second stint with Porto revitalising his career before displaying excellent playmaking skills for both Paris Saint-Germain and the Portuguese national team, it has made his spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers seem like a mere fever dream.

The 24-year-old currently sits within this year's 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist, so, there's no better time to look back on his career and just how he managed to come back to assert himself as one of the globe's finest midfielders after a lacklustre spell in the West Midlands.

Debut for Porto and Loan Move to Wolves

Vitinha showed Premier League pedigree

Vitor Machado Ferreira, or Vitinha as he's more commonly known, came through Porto's distinguished youth system in 2020. Despite the world closing down amid the pandemic, the midfielder's ability in just 26 combined games for the 'B' and first team caught the attention of Wolves.

Vitinha notably notched eight goals and three assists in 15 LigaPro games for the B team before making his professional senior debut on 28 January 2020 against Gil Vicente.

Wolves utilised their Portuguese links to get the creative 20-year-old in on loan for the Premier League's 2020-21 campaign, and he became one of a contingent of 11 players from the Iberian nation. However, despite being surrounded by his compatriots, he ultimately found things difficult.

Struggling to Make it at Molineux

Wolves didn't take up the £17m buy option

Vitinha's 2020-21 campaign with Wolves undeniably could've been better. In total, he made 22 appearances for the club in all competitions. He scored one goal and provided one assist in 711 minutes of football.

Granted, it would've been tough. Playing in front of empty stands, and not being able to integrate himself into the club or the area. However, for a player of his impressive ability, just the one goal and assist wasn't enough - even if that sole strike was an FA Cup thunderbolt against National League North Chorley from around 35 yards out.

Staff at Wolves didn't miss his potential, it must be said. Senior figures believed he had a high ceiling and many believed that he could easily be as good as Joao Moutinho once he developed physically. He had a subtle arsenal of technical skills, as that goal from miles out showed, yet the intensity of the Premier League was perhaps too much.

Eventually, with the switching of the guard from Nuno Espirito Santo to Bruno Lage, Vitinha returned to Porto as the new Wolves boss opted against the £17m buy option. That said, the midfielder's maturity and evaluation of the stint in England points to perhaps why he kicked on.

"The move brought me things I probably wouldn’t have had if I hadn’t gone. "I grew a lot, including off the pitch - the things I had to learn on what it’s like to be in a club, outside of your country, outside your comfort zone. If I could go back, I wouldn’t change anything."

Vitinha's Spell at Wolves Appearances 22 Goals 1 Assists 1 Minutes Played 711

Return to Porto and PSG move

The patient midfielder earned his plaudits

Back at his boyhood club, Vitinha started the 2021-22 season on the bench before establishing himself alongside Mateus Uribe in the heart of midfield. A deeper role and more time on the ball suited him, and he played a key role as Porto won the double. In fact, after a near-50 game season in all-competitions, he was named in the team of the year and as the league’s best young player. Again, he had scouts peering across Europe at the Estadio do Dragao, yet this time, it was PSG.

In June 2022, the Parisiens spent £34m on Vitinha, and it seems like an excellent investment - albeit despite a mixed first season that saw him wrestle with dynamics amid a team featuring both Messi and Mbappe. Everything changed with the appointment of Luis Enrique, and more centrally-focussed, Vitinha became the team’s conductor, improved defensively, harassed the opposition and regularly started attacks. He has became undroppable for both club and country. Enrique claimed he was PSG's best player of last season:

“For me, he is the player of the season, without a doubt. Combining his quality on the ball, his aggression and his ability to defend, he was without a doubt the best. He was at a very high level.”

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez was also brimming with praise: "We have a very competitive team and its important to have players like Vitinha who can help us control the game."

Vitinha's PSG Statistics Appearances 97 Goals 12 Assists 9 Trophies 5

