Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to further reinforce their defence before the transfer window deadline, having made a bid for Soungoutou Magassa, according to Footmercato.

It has been another season of battling relegation for Wolves, once more in the midst of financial concerns at the club. Gary O’Neil was sacked earlier in the campaign and though his replacement, Vitor Pereira, enjoyed immediate success in his early results, it is clear that the new boss needs new additions.

Wolves, who currently sit 18th in the Premier League, have already been active in the winter window, having signed central defender Emmanuel Agbadou from Stade Reims. It would appear, however, that Pereira is not satisfied with just one addition and Wolves may be close to securing another signing.

Wolves like Magassa

Bid submitted for Monaco star

As per Footmercato’s reports, Wolves have lodged a bid for Monaco’s Soungoutou Magassa. The French youth international has spent his entire senior career to date with Monaco, having debuted for them in 2022. Still only 21 years old, Magassa has steadily risen into a more prominent role within the Monaco side.

Soungoutou Magassa 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Minutes Played Ligue 1 14 0 774' Champions League 6 1 251' Coupe de France 2 0 90' Trophee des Champions 1 0 4'

Magassa began his career as a centre-back, a position he is still comfortable playing in. This season, however, has seen Magassa deployed more predominantly as either a defensive or central midfielder for Monaco, having only played a full match in central defence for his country so far this season.

Such versatility will appeal greatly to Wolves, who are operating on a tight financial budget. Magassa would represent cover in two, perhaps three, positions, while also possessing enough quality to make him a desirable signing. Cover at defensive midfield is also of particular focus to Wolves, who are expecting former club captain Mario Lemina to leave before the window closes.

It may be that Wolves want Magassa, described as a "beast" by TheSecretScout on X, to play predominantly in midfield, given the club have also been linked with a move for Lens centre-back Kevin Danso.

Magassa has played a big role in Monaco’s season, with the club currently sitting third in Ligue 1. It remains to be seen whether Magassa would abandon this in favour of a relegation battle in the Premier League, but he would represent a brilliant signing for Wolves if they can get a deal over the line.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 01/02/2025)