Wolves and Southampton will go head-to-head in the Premier League this weekend as both sides look for a rare win to help them move towards safety before the international break.

Gary O'Neil's side are yet to win a game this season but have drawn each of their last two games against Brighton and Crystal Palace, while the Saints picked up their first win of the season last time out thanks to a late 1-0 win over Everton at St Mary's.

Both sides will be desperate for more points ahead of the international break, with both managers under pressure for their jobs. There are several injury concerns on both sides, however, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Wolves Team News

Sam Johnstone could finally return

After a spell on the sidelines, £10m summer signing goalkeeper Sam Johnstone could finally be set to return to the matchday squad after missing last week with a late illness. £13m forward Hwang Hee-Chan has made good progress but is unlikely to be risked ahead of the international break, while Mario Lemina should be available from the start after coming off the bench last time out.

The manager will have some decisions to make though after just one win in his last 20 Premier League games, with speculation that he could be sacked if they don't win this game.

Wolves Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Sam Johnstone Groin 09/11/2024 Bastien Meupiyou Other 09/11/2024 Hwang Hee-Chan Ankle 9/11/2024 Boubacar Traore Knee 26/12/2024 Sasa Kalajdzic Knee 01/01/2025 Enso Medina Knee 01/06/2025 Yerson Mosquera Knee 01/06/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, O'Neil shared a fitness update on his squad.

"Johnstone is fine. He's trained all week. Hwang trained today and looked sharp. He's back fit and we'll pick the right time for him to be involved."

Wolves Confirmed XI

Lemina to come back into the starting lineup

Wolves Confirmed XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Gomes, Lemina; Cunha, Strand Larsen.

Wolves Confirmed Substitutes: Johnstone (GK), Doherty (DEF), Gomes (DEF), Bellegarde (MID), Doyle (MID), Andre (MID), Hwang (FWD), Forbs (FWD), Guedes (FWD).

Despite being available, Johnstone was set to start on the bench last week before illness took him out of the squad completely so it's no surprise Jose Sa keeps his place between the sticks. Captain Lemina is fit enough to come back into the lineup too, with Tommy Doyle the man to drop out while Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen continue up front.

Southampton Team News

Adam Lallana doubtful

Despite the huge win last time out, the Saints were dealt a blow when veteran midfielder Adam Lallana suffered an injury that meant he couldn't continue. He was spotted in pain after the game and it seems unlikely he'll be available for this one.

Gavin Bazunu, Ross Stewart and Will Smallbone remain sidelined too, while Ryan Fraser hasn't recovered from a knock.

Southampton Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Gavin Bazunu Achilles 01/02/2025 Ross Stewart Calf 24/11/2024 William Smallbone Thigh 24/11/2024 Adam Lallana Groin 09/11/2024 Ryan Fraser Knock 24/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Martin has shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

"Pretty much as is. Wee Man [Ryan Fraser] trained the last couple days but it's probably a bit too early to be back in squad as he needs to build back up again, but everyone else seems to be good."

Southampton Confirmed XI

Martin unlikely to change much

Southampton Confirmed XI: Ramsdale; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Walker-Peters, Lallana, Downes, Fernandes, Manning; Armstrong, Archer.

Southampton Confirmed Substitutes: McCarthy (GK), Sugawara (DEF), Bree (DEF), Ugochukwu (MID), Dibling (MID), Aribo (MID), Amo-Ameyaw (FWD), Brereton-Diaz (FWD), Onuachu (FWD).

Lallana has recovered from his groin injury and starts, as Martin goes with an unchanged team following their first win of the season last time out.