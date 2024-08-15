Crystal Palace shot stopper Sam Johnstone is poised to leave Selhurst Park before the summer transfer window closes, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who revealed that Southampton, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all in the race for his signature.

Johnstone, 31, found himself competing alongside Dean Henderson for the No.1 shirt last season and despite landing his fair share of game time, 23 appearances in all competitions, that was purely down to his compatriot’s injury woes.

Earlier reports, per MailOnline, had suggested that the Preston-born glovesman had been stripped of the No.1 shirt in south London, which led to a whirl of speculation hanging over his head – and now, a move away is being explored.

Trio of Premier League Clubs Interested in Johnstone

Romano: Goalkeeper ‘exploring and assessing options’

Formerly of Manchester United’s academy, journeyman Johnstone has been on the books of a host of clubs in the Premier League over the years, totting up 66 appearances – which equates to 5,937 minutes of action – in England’s top flight.

His time at Old Trafford was up in 2018 when he made the switch to West Bromwich Albion before returning to the top division for Crystal Palace in the summer of 2022 – but his days at the club are now numbered.

Taking to X (Twitter), the ever-reliable Romano revealed that Johnstone himself has a ‘clear preference’ in terms of his Selhurst Park departure, with him currently assessing all the options on the table. According to the transfer insider, Premier League triumvirate Southampton, Leicester and Wolves are all interested parties. Romano wrote:

“Sam Johnstone has clear preference in move away from Crystal Palace, exploring and assessing options. Southampton, Leicester City and Wolves have all enquired about his situation.”

After learning that he was no longer the go-to guy between the sticks at the capital club, talkSPORT had reported that Johnstone was keen to find another club across the summer months, thus ending his Selhurst Park stay three years earlier than expected.

Albeit not the club’s first choice, the Englishman’s expertise in the England top division would be invaluable to Glasner and his entourage – but it seems as if the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss has other plans.

Sam Johnstone - Senior Career Statistics Club Games Minutes Goals Conceded Clean Sheets West Bromwich Albion 167 15,060 216 45 Aston Villa 70 6,300 68 30 Crystal Palace 34 3,690 43 11 Doncaster Rovers 32 2,880 38 9 Preston North End 29 2,610 23 13 Scunthorpe United 13 1,170 20 2 Walsall 7 630 5 3 Yeovil Town 1 90 2 0

Crystal Eye Duo of Marc Guehi Replacements

Glasner is a fond admirer of both centre-backs

Close

Alongside Johnstone, the ever-dependable centre-back Marc Guehi could also be exiting through the Selhurst Park doors this summer in a deal that would see him move to Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, who are 'very confident' they can secure his signature.

In return, Glasner and his entourage are actively scouring the market for replacements in the event that the England international ups and leaves before the end of the month – and Bundesliga duo Maxence Lacroix and Odilon Kossounou are on their radar.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Upon wearing the armband in 2021/22, Guehi became Palace’s youngest captain in 10 years.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested that, although the pair are fondly admired by the Crystal Palace boss, a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Koussounou hinges on whether Jonathan Tah stays put or not.

Elsewhere, Glasner is fully aware of Lacroix’s talent, having previously managed the Frenchman at VfL Wolfsburg, while the defender’s current boss Ralph Hasenhuttl assured fans that he will not be departing in the coming weeks.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 15/08/2024