Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Diego Costa is well past his best, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The 34-year-old was one of the best forwards in the Premier League during his time with Chelsea but has really struggled at Wolves this season.

Wolves news — Diego Costa

Costa joined Wolves last September, but there's no guarantee that he'll remain at Molineux beyond this campaign.

The Spain international only signed a contract until the end of the season and manager Julen Lopetegui is yet to reveal what the club's plans for him are.

"Now is not the time to think about these things. Now is the time to think about the next match," he said last month (via BirminghamLive) when discussing Costa's future. "We must put all our energy in this situation."

In the 14 Premier League appearances he's made this term, Costa is yet to score a goal as per Transfermarkt.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Diego Costa and Wolves?

O'Rourke says Costa joining Wolves just hasn't worked out.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It's a difficult one for Wolves. The lack of goals from strikers has been an ongoing issue for a while now and obviously Diego Costa was brought in to try and help solve that problem.

"It hasn't really worked out for him. His best days are probably behind him, while Raúl Jiménez just hasn't been the same player since his real bad injury that he had a couple of years ago."

How good was Diego Costa in his prime?

As mentioned earlier, Costa was one of the top strikers in the Premier League when he was still playing for Chelsea.

In his first top-flight campaign in England, he scored 20 goals and in his last he registered another 20 (also via Transfermarkt).

Wolves would probably kill for that sort of firepower right now, as they currently have a very poor offensive record in the Premier League.

In 28 games, Lopetegui's men have scored just 22 times in the top flight. As per WhoScored, no team has actually registered fewer goals than the Midlands club.

Evidently, then, finding the back of the net is a huge problem for Wolves. However, Costa, who's earning £50,000 a week at Molineux, according to Spotrac, doesn't appear to be the answer.

On a free transfer and given what he's accomplished in the past, it's easy to see why Wolves did it. But in the end, signing Costa hasn't resulted in goals flowing in.