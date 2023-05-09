Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fábio Silva hasn't worked out at Molineux, says Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at PSV Eindhoven and Sheth is unsure if he still has a future at his parent club.

Wolves transfer news — Fábio Silva

PSV manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has hinted that the Dutch side will try to keep hold of Silva.

"You always want to keep your best players," Van Nistelrooy was quoted as saying by De Telegraaf. "We’re going to see what’s possible. The same goes for Jarrad Branthwaite. He is on loan from Everton.

"Fabio is under contract with Wolves. You know those could be difficult amounts for us, but they are great talents to work with. It’s a pleasure to see those guys make strides in their careers."

Wolves signed Silva from Porto for around £35m back in 2020, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Fábio Silva and Wolves?

Sheth isn't sure if Silva will be at Wolves next season after his loan spell with PSV.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "I mean, look, he's a Wolves player, so he will have to come back. Whether he's got a future at Wolves is a different matter. Big-money signing, wasn't he, and it just hasn't worked out for him. A young player, though. I just wonder whether [Julen] Lopetegui will say, 'Look, we can develop you.' "

How has Fábio Silva performed while out on loan this season?

It's not a shock that PSV want to keep hold of Silva. The Portuguese youngster has been able to find the back of the net a few times since arriving at the Philips Stadion.

As per Transfermarkt, he's scored four goals in 12 Eredivisie appearances. His brief spell at Anderlecht wasn't terrible either, with Silva managing to register seven times in 20 Jupiler Pro League outings.

Are they incredible numbers? No. But at just 20 years of age, the Portugal U21 international can be pleased with his contributions at PSV and Anderlecht this term.

At Wolves, he's obviously found life much harder, scoring just four goals in 62 appearances for the Midlands club (also via Transfermarkt). As Sheth said, it just hasn't worked out for him there.

Therefore, perhaps staying at PSV or moving to another outfit in the summer may be the best solution for the former Porto man.