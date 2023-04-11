Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes is now more likely to stay at Molineux than leave, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, but Jones thinks there's a good chance that'll he remain a part of Julen Lopetegui's squad.

Wolves transfer news — Matheus Nunes

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have a long-term interest in Nunes and have made him a priority for this summer.

The Reds may even be able to get him for a knocked-down fee, with the same outlet claiming that Wolves will slash their asking price to around £30m if they're relegated this season.

Fortunately for Wolves, it may not come to that, with Lopetegui's side not in the drop zone at present. So Nunes being sold for £30m or at all is far from a certainty.

He only joined the Midlands club last summer and recently grabbed the winner for his team in their 1-0 win against Chelsea, so you suspect that some at Molineux won't want him to leave in the next transfer window.

What has Dean Jones said about Matheus Nunes and Wolves?

Jones can see Nunes remaining at Wolves this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It's a really difficult one to read. But at the moment, I would probably weight it towards him staying at Wolves. I think that there's a role for him at Wolves to make his own.

"I think he's been a little bit unconvincing at times when they've needed him, but he's also now turned the corner and showing that he can turn up with big moments himself."

Will Matheus Nunes join Liverpool?

Given their long-term interest in him, you can't rule it out, especially if Wolves do go on to get relegated.

However, even if he's high on their list, there are probably a couple of other midfielders who rank above him.

Talk about Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham refuses to go away, with CaughtOffside claiming that they've already made an offer for the 19-year-old.

There's also Mason Mount who appears to be on Jürgen Klopp's radar. Last month, journalist Simon Phillips told GIVEMESPORT that the German is keen to bring the England star to Anfield this summer.

It's good news for any Wolves supporter hoping for Nunes to stay at Molineux. Should Liverpool be able to land the likes of Bellingham and Mount, you'd imagine that their interest in the Portugal international will probably cool.