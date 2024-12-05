Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa was criticised for a ‘dreadful’ performance in their 4-0 loss to Everton by journalist Nathan Judah, who gave the Portuguese shot-stopper a 2/10 rating for his efforts on Wednesday night.

Wolves endured a dismal evening at Goodison Park, struggling defensively once again and conceding four goals for the second consecutive game, having lost 4-2 to Bournemouth last weekend.

Ashley Young broke the deadlock with an excellent free-kick in the 10th minute for the hosts, becoming the fourth-oldest player to score a Premier League goal, before Orel Mangala doubled Everton’s advantage with a deflected shot 23 minutes later.

The Toffees added two more in the second half, with Craig Dawson, rated 2/10, converting into his own net twice from Dwight McNeil’s deliveries, as Wolves dropped to 19th in the table, three points from safety.

According to Judah, Sa was to blame for at least two Wolves goals on Wednesday and endured ‘a dreadful evening’ at Goodison Park:

“A dreadful evening for the Wolves goalkeeper. Failed to get his wall right and was beaten on his near post for Everton's opener. Also flapped at corner for Toffee's third.”

The disappointing 4-0 loss only increased scrutiny on Gary O’Neil, who was subjected to crude chants from his team's own supporters in the second half.

While Wolves had their chances, with Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen wasting opportunities, their defensive frailties were evident once more.

The Molineux side have now conceded 36 goals in 14 games – more than any other Premier League club and six more than bottom-placed Southampton.

O’Neil’s men have opportunities to recover in December, starting with a trip to West Ham, followed by crucial fixtures against fellow strugglers Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

Everton, meanwhile, ended a five-game winless run in the league and secured their biggest victory since thrashing Manchester United 4-0 in April 2019.

Sean Dyche’s side moved five points clear of the relegation zone and now face a challenging schedule, with matches against Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City up next.

Jose Sa's Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 9 Goals conceded 23 Clean sheets 1 Minutes played 900

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-11-24.