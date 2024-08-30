Wolverhampton Wanderers star Daniel Podence is 'very keen' on securing a late move to the Saudi Pro League, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Reports throughout the summer have linked the Portuguese international with a Molineux exit, with him seemingly not being a part of Gary O’Neil’s plans.

The 28-year-old now appears to be edging closer to ending his four-and-a-half-year spell with Wolves, with a move to Al-Shabab on the cards.

With the Saudi Arabian transfer window closing on September 2, Podence still has a few days to complete his desired switch after returning from a season-long loan at Olympiacos.

Daniel Podence Eyes Saudi Move

May have played his final game for Wolves

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, revealed that Podence has been ‘very keen’ on a move to the Middle East for a while and could depart Wolves within the next few days:

“I'm told that he's been very keen on Saudi for quite some time. So it looks like that deal is going to get over the line. “It doesn't have to be fully completed today, because the Saudi deadline closes September 2nd.”

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old played what appears to be his final game for Wolves in the 2-0 EFL Cup win over Burnley and provided an assist for Goncalo Guedes’ goal.

Podence, who earns £52,000-a-week at Wolves, impressed on loan at Olympiacos last season, scoring 15 goals and registering 13 assists in 47 games across all competitions.

Wolves ‘in Talks’ for Carlos Forbs

Working to find an agreement with Ajax

Wolves are pushing to sign Ajax winger Carlos Forbs ahead of the transfer deadline and are working to find an agreement with the Dutch giants, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported.

The Molineux outfit have identified Forbs as a replacement for Pedro Neto and have been linked with a move for the Man City academy graduate for the past few weeks.

According to Ornstein, Wolves have submitted a fresh proposal for Forbs this morning, as personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-08-24.