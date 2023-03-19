Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves' future is firmly in focus as the Molineux outfit face up to the fact he could leave this summer.

It is a dilemma they have been hoping to avoid as we head towards the summer transfer window yet sources close to the situation suggest a couple of important figures at Wolves have been starting to accept he will receive offers to leave and that they would have to be considered.

Do Wolves have talks planned with Ruben Neves?

Neves, 26, is out of contract in 2024 and the club are opening talks in an attempt to save the situation with an improved deal but intermediaries are already on standby to gauge the interest from top clubs around Europe.

A new contract would ensure a good fee for the Portuguese midfielder, who has previously been on the radar of Manchester United but within the Premier League is now most admired by Newcastle United, Liverpool and Tottenham.

His representatives will be cautious of committing to a contract that could cost him a future move as Neves does still maintain ambition to play Champions League football.

Neves has played 245 games since joining in 2017, scoring 29 goals, but the temptation to take up a new challenge is believed to be more in mind than at any other time in his Wolves career.

The tricky situation over how to manage Neves’ future goes hand-in-hand with the fact Wolves are very likely to lose Adama Traore.

What is Adama Traore's plan next?

Insight suggests the player is determined to weigh up options at the end of the season, with his contract set to expire, and that as a free agent he believes new opportunities on the table could prove very intriguing.

There are already at least three interested clubs in Serie A looking at him and while Wolves have made a new contract offer to him, there has been no progress.

Traore wants more than just regular football when he makes his next move, as sources indicate he is searching for an exciting project - but one that would involve using him in his preferred role as a right sided attacker.

Previously he has been on the watchlist of Tottenham but at the moment that avenue does not seem likely to be an open one.

Losing two influential players at the same time has not been part of the plan at Wolves and there is still hope that the authority and ambition of Julen Lopetegui can help turn the overall situation in their favour, somehow.