Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have seen Max Kilman and Pedro Neto depart this summer, leaving them with two key players missing with little time to conduct deals as the transfer window ticks down to its final two days - but Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Black Country outfit will look to bring in 'two or three' new players before the deadline.

Wolves have had their second summer of huge sales after Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes departed a year ago with little to show for it whilst this summer has seen two more key men depart in a déjà vu scenario. Recruitments are needed - and Romano has stated that Gary O'Neil and his transfer team will be looking to bring in two or three stars to offset their departures.

Wolves Have Been Linked With Various Stars

Goalkeepers and defenders have been heavily linked

One star who looks set to make his way back to the Black Country is Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. The former West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper has lost his way at Selhurst Park with Dean Henderson taking the starting jersey and so Wolves have agreed a £10million fee for his services.

Pedro Neto's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 17th Assists 9 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.9 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Shots Per Game 1.8 2nd Match rating 6.99 2nd

The Molineux outfit have also been linked with moves for Championship centre-backs Anel Ahmedhodzic and Dara O'Shea, though the latter ended up moving to Ipswich from Burnley in a £15million deal and so Wolves will have to either wrap up a deal for the Bosnian if they are to improve their defensive ranks or look elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT sources previously told how Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi has been eyed after almost a decade of service at the Bundesliga club, though whether a deal can be done remains to be seen and as a result, it could be a case of wait and see.

Romano: Wolves in Market For 'Two or Three' Players

It could be a whirlwind end to the transfer window at Molineux

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that Wolves could sign two or three players in the summer transfer market - though it depends on what opportunities the club could conjure up. He said:

"For sure, Wolves are still in the market for maybe two or three signings based on what the opportunities will be on the market. "There might be two, and yes, they are going to be one to watch for sure in the final days."

Wolves Need Recruits Badly to Avoid Relegation

Their squad quality has diminished greatly

Wolves haven't signed too many players in the transfer market this summer; only Tommy Doyle - who spent last season on loan at Molineux before his obligation to buy - youngsters Rodrigo Gomes and Pedro Lima, and Jorgen Strand Larsen have moved to the West Midlands this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wolves recorded their worst Premier League finish since their return in 2018 last season, ending the season in 14th.

Perhaps more brutally is that star man Neto has departed for Chelsea and even weighed in with an assist at Molineux for the Blues in their 6-2 drubbing of O'Neil's side on Sunday to rub salt in the wound; whilst club captain Kilman also left the club for West Ham United in early July and he still hasn't been replaced.

A centre-back and a winger are absolutely vital if Wolves are to avoid relegation with ease, though it's so far unseen as to who could come in to remedy that situation with just over 48 hours left in the transfer window.

Related Wolves Make Loan Offer for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale Gary O'Neil's side are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping options before deadline day.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-08-24.