Wolves manager Gary O'Neil has revealed that Mario Lemina has been stripped of the captaincy after the ugly scenes that followed the defeat to West Ham, according to Liam Keen.

The former Juventus midfielder clashed with Hammers skipper Jarrod Bowen after the final whistle after refusing to shake his hand following the 2-1 defeat, which left the club in the relegtion zone with the manager clinging on to his job.

Lemina was appointed as captain in the summer following the departure of defender Max Kilman, but his performances have suffered as a result and the team have found themselves in a major relegation battle with just two victories all season.

Now ahead of the huge clash with Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon, O'Neil revealed in his press conference that Lemina's actions were deemed unacceptable and that a decision has been made to take the captaincy away from him.

Portugal international and long-tim defender Nelson Semedo has been appointed captain in his place.

"We can't see the scenes at West Ham, but I get on well with Mario. We have a huge respect for each other."

Semedo takes the armband despite his current contract at Molineux being set to expire in the summer, meaning he is able to speak to foreign clubs about a pre-contract agreement from January 1st.

Lemina joined the club from Nice in 2023 on a two-and-a-half-year contract which expires in the summer also, and this could be a sign that the former Southampton star may be preparing for an exit at the end of the current season.

The Gabon international, 31, has been a regular in the Wolves team since Gary O'Neil's arrival as manager and has played 90 minutes in each of the last five games. So far this season the midfielder has managed three goals and one assist in 17 appearances across all competitions.