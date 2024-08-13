Highlights Wolves are targeting Lazio's Christos Mandas with a bid of £17.09 million for his services.

After a breakthrough season with Lazio, Southampton are also an interested party.

Centre-back Oumar Soulet is eyed as a replacement for former skipper Maximilian Kilman.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly eyeing a move for Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas and, according to IlMessagerro, Gary O’Neil and his entourage have tabled a bid – in the region of £17.09 million (€20m) – for his signature recently.

Right-back Pedro Lima, Rodrigo Gomes – in order to replace the departed Pedro Neto –Tommy Doyle and Jorgen Strand Larsen, albeit on loan, have all been snared by the Molineux-based outfit so far.

But, the former Bournemouth boss has additional targets on their radar, especially in the goalkeeping department, after conceding the sixth-most goals in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign (joint with Brentford).

Wolves Lodge £17m Bid for Mandas

Lazio will find offer ‘difficult’ to turn down

Athens-born Mandas, previously described as 'exceptional', enjoyed a breakthrough season for Lazio last term. Despite featuring for le Aquile on just nine occasions throughout 2023/24, the Greece international’s talent has piqued the interest of clubs across Europe.

One of those teams are Wolves, who currently boast a potentially-departing Jose Sa and David Bentley in their goalkeeper ranks at the time of writing. The former is currently O’Neil’s primary choice, having racked up 3,039 in the top division last season, while the latter plays second fiddle.

IlMessagerro, via Sports Witness, have reported that Wolves – under Gary O’Neil’s stewardship – have lodged an offer of £17.09 million (€20m) for his services. In turn, the report suggests that his Serie A employers will find that difficult to turn down.

TuttoMercatoWeb have, however, reported that Wolves face stern Premier League competition from newly-promoted Southampton, who are also looking to add a new shot stopper to their ranks before the summer transfer window closes.

Christos Mandas - Career Statistics Club Games Minutes Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Atromitos Athens 33 2,673 34 10 OFI Crete FC 29 2,610 41 8 Atromitos Athens U19 18 1,558 24 4 Lazio 12 991 9 6

Last term, thanks to Ivan Provedel being Lazio’s first choice between the posts, Piraus-born Mandas racked up a paltry 14 appearances in all competitions. As a result, the aforementioned report revealed that a departure now seems ‘quite likely’.

His lack of opportunity in the Italian capital, therefore, could mean that a would-be buyer – including Wolves – could have a genuine chance at snaring his signature in the coming weeks.

Oumar Soulet Eyed as Kilman Replacement

Centre-back could cost as little as £12 million

While much of Wolves’ focus is on incomings ahead of the new campaign, Maximilian Kilman’s departure to West Ham United earlier in the summer has put them in a predicament with Oumar Soulet eyed as a potential replacement.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Melun-born Soulet has been earmarked as a prospective successor for the club’s former skipper, who turned out in excess of 150 times for the Midlands-based outfit – 151, to be precise.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Soulet has registered six goals and nine assists in his 169-game career.

A star for RB Salzburg in the Austrian top flight, the 24-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract and, as such, his current employers are only demanding a fee of £12 million for his signature this summer.

Last season alone, the twice-capped France Under-20 international featured 28 times – equating to 2,141 minutes of action – in all competitions for Salzburg. In that time frame, he scored just two goals but was revered as one of the division’s best defenders.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 13/08/2024