Wolverhampton Wanderers have submitted an offer to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported.

The Molineux outfit have reportedly offered an initial loan move for the 26-year-old shot-stopper, which would include an option to buy at the end of the season.

According to Ornstein, Wolves are prepared to cover the majority of Ramsdale’s salary as part of a potential deal, but there is an acceptance that ‘it will be a difficult transfer to pull off’ due to the finances involved.

Arsenal would prefer to sell the England international rather than loan him out for a season – the Gunners are keen to cash in on Ramsdale and have already lined up his replacement in Espanyol’s Joan Garcia.

David Raya’s arrival on a permanent deal last month means Ramsdale, described as 'exceptional' by Mikel Arteta, is destined for another season on the sidelines. Last campaign, the Stoke-born keeper made just six appearances in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old’s future at the Emirates has been the subject of speculation for the last 12 months – Ramsdale was also linked with a January exit, as several Premier League clubs showed interest.

Dan Bentley Not Part of Ramsdale Deal

Arsenal tried to recruit him this transfer window

According to Ornstein, it remains unclear whether Wolves shot-stopper Dan Bentley will be part of the club’s talks to bring Ramsdale to Molineux this summer.

Earlier in the window, the Gunners were keen on acquiring the 31-year-old, who came through their academy before departing in 2009 for Southend United.

Reports in The Sun have previously claimed that Arsenal had an offer rejected for Bentley in July, as they refused to pay the £1million asking price for the former Brentford shot-stopper.

Wolves, meanwhile, have identified Ramsdale as a potential replacement for José Sa – the Portuguese keeper has been linked with a lucrative switch to the Saudi Pro League earlier this year.

Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals conceded Clean sheets Premier League 6 5 2 Champions League 1 1 0 FA Cup 1 2 0 EFL Cup 2 3 1 Community Shield 1 1 0

Since joining Arsenal from Sheffield United in 2021, Ramsdale has made 89 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, keeping 32 clean sheets and conceding 99 goals.

The 26-year-old was an unused substitute in Arsenal’s season-opening 2-0 victory at Wolves last weekend.

Wolves Eye Ajax Starlet Carlos Forbs

To replace Pedro Neto

Wolves have identified Ajax starlet Carlos Forbs as a potential replacement for Pedro Neto, who departed for Chelsea earlier this month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Molineux outfit have set their sights on the 20-year-old winger, who is coming off a breakout campaign last season, making 32 appearances across all competitions, netting three goals in the process.

According to Romano, a deal for Forbs remains ‘not easy’ – the Portuguese ace is considered an important player for Ajax, who acquired him just 12 months ago from Manchester City’s academy.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-08-24.