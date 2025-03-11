Wolverhampton Wanderers playmaker Pablo Sarabia remains of interest to Sevilla with a summer departure from Molineux closer to being agreed, according to Sport Witness.

It has hardly been a brilliant season for Wolves, who sit 17th in the Premier League table at the time of writing. They started the season under the management of Gary O’Neil, who was eventually sacked and replaced by Vitor Pereira. The Portuguese has since managed to steer Wolves away from the immediate threat of relegation.

The Midlands side are just six points adrift of the bottom three, but none of Ipswich Town, Leicester City or Southampton look set to make a push for safety as it stands, with all three struggling massively for form. Regardless of what happens, this season will no doubt be one that Wolves fans are quite happy to forget.

There is still a considerable chunk of the season to be played between now and the summer window, but it would seem that one Wolves player may already be on the brink of departure.

Sevilla Like Sarabia

Playmaker could return to former club

Reported by Vamos Mi Sevilla FC as per Sport Witness, Sevilla look set to make a move for Sarabia, who is on an expiring contract. The 32-year-old is no stranger to the Andalusian side, having played for them between 2016 and 2019 before joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Pablo Sarabia Sevilla Stats Tenure at Club 2016-2019 Appearances 151 Goals 43 Assists 38 Minutes Played 10,296'

Sources close to Sarabia have supposedly said that there is an agreement in place for the player to return to Sevilla in the summer, with optimism from the club side that a deal can be concluded. Sarabia has featured predominantly for Wolves this season and would be a loss that is keenly felt.

With Sarabia now in his early 30s, however, perhaps it is time for the player to move on and allow Wolves to source a younger replacement. A move to Sevilla for free would suit the Spaniards, given their financial position, while giving Sarabia the chance to see out his career with a former club of his who, next season, will no doubt look to improve on the middling form they have shown throughout the current campaign.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 10/03/2025)