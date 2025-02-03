Wolverhampton Wanderers' frantic end to the January transfer window is set to continue right up until the transfer deadline - with local reports suggesting that Vitor Pereira's men have made a £10million offer for Red Star Belgrade defender Nasser Njiga.

Wolves' 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday evening was a huge step in the right direction in terms of Premier League survival, exiting the relegation zone having been stuck there for the past week at the expense of Leicester City. But whilst it's been a busy time on the pitch since the summer, it's equally as hectic off it - with the club making their move for Njiga on deadline day.

The report by Express and Star journalist Liam Keen states that Wolves have now made a bid of €12million (£10million) for Njiga, after being interested over the past few days for the Red Star Belgrade man, who has previously been labelled as a 'monster defender' by X account @SerbFootyScout.

Wolves have already signed Emmanuel Agbadou from Reims for a fee in the region of £16.6million, and they appeared close to a deal for Kevin Danso - but that ultimately fell through after the Austrian got cold feet at the last minute, instead joining Tottenham Hotspur.

That has led the club back to the drawing board. It has seen them make an move for Njiga, as the club look to thrash out a deal for a defender ahead of today's 11pm UK deadline - and his arrival could massively help Wolves' survival push.