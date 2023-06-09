Wolverhampton Wanderers are eager to talk to Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres after the terrific season he’s had at the Championship club, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, a series of Premier League clubs have also shown an interest in his services, meaning the Midlands outfit will have their work cut out for them if they are to be successful.

Wolves transfer news – Viktor Gyokeres

Julen Lopetegui and club officials are expected to rekindle their interest in the 13-cap Swede given how impressive he has looked for the Championship outfit this season.

Gyokeres is top of the Spanish tactician’s summer shopping list, according to talkSPORT, but they are not alone in their pursuit of the gifted 25-year-old.

The report states that Coventry will look for £25 million for their former Brighton star, who will soon enter the final year of his three-year deal.

However, with Mexico international Raul Jimenez cutting his four-year contract short by 12 months, Gyokeres has been earmarked as their first-choice replacement for the wantaway 32-year-old, so will have to take the £25m dent on their expenditure on the chin.

Reports from football.london have suggested that both West Ham and newly promoted Burnley are also among the potential suitors for Coventry’s goalscorer-in-chief.

Back in March, Pete O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds will be among the top contenders to secure his signature, but this now looks unlikely as Gyokeres will be seeking a challenge in the Premier League.

What has Dean Jones said about Wolves and Viktor Gyokeres?

When quizzed about the reported links from the Wolves camp, Jones exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that they are big admirers but will not be short of fierce Premier League competition should they pursue a genuine interest.

Jones said: “Yeah, we’ll have to see what kind of level that they’ve got here in terms of competition for Gyokeres as they definitely do like him, that’s true. But we know that there are four or five other Premier League clubs that are also in conversation and want to talk to him and Coventry about potential options.”

Why do Wolves and other Premier League clubs want Viktor Gyokeres?

Gyokeres, described as being 'lethal' by talkSPORT, was a hugely influential part of Coventry’s unforeseen charge for promotion, as Mark Robins’ side fell at the last hurdle in the play-off final to Luton Town.

Throughout their impressive run, Gyokeres was a provider of 31 goal involvements in 46 domestic outings, with his WhoScored average match rating at 7.18, which was only better by two of his teammates.

His goal and shot creation numbers in the second tier attest to how much of a threat he is in that final third, which is something the Midlands-based outfit have lacked as of late.

Gyokeres, on average, attempts 6.38 take-ons, completes 4.43 progressive carries and has 25.06 touches in the attacking third per 90, according to Fbref.

Not only does the talisman provide a prolific nature in front of goal, but also a means of progressing through the thirds as a creator, too.

It’s evident he’s a creative monster that Wolves would be wise to continue to contend for. Whether he’s able to translate his fine form up to the Premier League is another question, but it’s definitely worth the risk for such a cheap fee.