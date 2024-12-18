Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace could be set to welcome former Everton star Ben Godfrey back to the Premier League, according to reports - with the Englishman having struggled for time at Serie A leaders Atalanta this season.

Godfrey, who was brought to Everton from Norwich City under Carlo Ancelotti, suffered from injuries in his time at Goodison Park, and as a result, slipped down the pecking order which brought his time on Merseyside to an end. However, a move to Atalanta has proved similar, and the duo could be ready to offer him a lifeline again.

Report: Godfrey 'Wanted' By Wolves and Palace

The struggling duo could add top-flight experience to their ranks

The report from TBR Football states that Wolves and Palace are interested in a deal for Godfrey, who only left Everton in the summer after joining Atalanta on a cut-price £11million deal back in June.

The publication have stated that the duo are on red alert, with the York-born centre-back potentially being allowed to leave Bergamo in the January transfer window after a lack of game time. Godfrey has not started a game in any competition this season, playing 22 minutes of Serie A football with the Lombardy outfit sitting top of the table - and with their strong form, that looks increasingly unlikely to change any time soon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ben Godfrey made 112 appearances in the Premier League for Everton and Norwich City, but failed to score.

As a result, English clubs have earmarked a move for the 26-year-old. Not only are Wolves and Palace deemed to be interested, but Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Brentford would also be interested in making a move in January if Atalanta were to put Godfrey on the market. Leeds are also interested, though they would only be fully in the race in the summer transfer window should they get promoted to the Premier League.

However, Godfrey will only leave if an 'irresistible' offer comes in for his services. Atalanta are happy with Godfrey, despite his lack of game time - and with Ademola Lookman suffering a similar fate for 12 months before going on to become one of the best players in Serie A, Godfrey is also thought to be content with life in northern Italy. He understands the fact that Atalanta have won ten games in a row in the top-flight, and there is little need to change the team.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-12-24.