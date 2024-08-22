Wolverhampton Wanderers have stepped up their search for a new goalkeeper as Gary O'Neil looks to bolster his squad ahead of the new season - with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale reportedly in his sights.

Ramsdale was one of the hottest prospects in England when he burst into the Gunners' side, with the club finishing in fifth-place in his first full season between the sticks before coming second in the Premier League the following campaign. However, David Raya has since come in and that has left Ramsdale high and dry - leaving Wolves to register their interest alongside former club Bournemouth, with the keeper keen on a move elsewhere.

Wolves 'One to Watch' in Ramsdale Search

The goalkeeper could make a move back to his Midlands homeland

Ramsdale has been touted with move away from the Emirates Stadium throughout the summer having seen his chances become limited in north London, despite being labelled as "exceptional" by Arteta.

Newcastle United were thought to be interested in him as a long-term replacement for Nick Pope, but the Magpies turned down a deal with Arsenal asking for a fee over £30million and as such, have turned their attention to Burnley's James Trafford.

Wolverhampton Wanderers's Premier League statistics - 2023/24 ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 13 =10th Losses 18 15th Goals scored 50 15th Goals conceded 65 =13th xG 46.7 17th

But in recent days, Wolves and Bournemouth have registered their interest and as a result, Ramsdale could be on the move to Molineux - though according to Romano, Arsenal would only accept a loan-to-buy obligation deal or a permanent switch, as the journalist wrote in his Daily Briefing. He said:

"There have been many rumours about Ramsdale, but he has several possibilities. One of those is Bournemouth, because they will not be signing Giorgi Mamardashvili anymore as part of the Liverpool-Valencia deal. Bournemouth are continuing to look for a new goalkeeper and Ramsdale is an option. "Wolves could also be one to watch as they’re keeping a close eye on the situation of Ramsdale, but as of today Arsenal are rejecting all loan proposals as they only want a permanent transfer or a loan with obligation. "Let’s see if they will find a solution, but the overall feeling from sources in the industry is that Ramsdale will leave Arsenal before the end of the summer transfer window."

Aaron Ramsdale Needs First-Team Minutes

The Arsenal man has faltered for game time in the last year

Ramsdale's fall from the Arsenal first-team is through no fault of his own, and it's a shame that the former Sheffield United star has been punted into being second-choice behind Raya after such a strong campaign for Arsenal in the 2022/23 season.

The Stoke-on-Trent born star only featured in six Premier League games last season, with the first four games of the campaign being under his belt prior to Raya coming in - and from there onwards, he only featured in the Premier League games against Brentford with the Spanish goalkeeper having signed on a loan-to-buy deal from the Bees, making him ineligible to face his parent club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ramsdale has made 89 appearances for Arsenal since his move in 2021.

Beyond that, he made just two EFL Cup appearances before suffering an exit at the hands of West Ham United, alongside a sole Champions League appearance and a lone FA Cup outing - playing just 10 times throughout the season in all competitions.

With game time imperative for his development, alongside the claim to mark his name as the natural successor to Jordan Pickford in the England team, Ramsdale needs to move and if Wolves can offer him regular first-team football in the Premier League, a deal could be well suited for all parties as we enter the final week of the transfer window.

