Wolverhampton Wanderers are in need of a centre-back after seeing club captain Max Kilman leave for West Ham United earlier in the summer - and a report from Germany has seen former target Nico Elvedi linked with the club, with the Borussia Monchengladbach defender opening the door to a Premier League move ahead of the summer.

Wolves have strengthened in areas across the pitch already this summer, landing Tommy Doyle on a permanent transfer from Manchester City, alongside two young defender signings in Pedro Lima and Rodrigo Gomes - whilst striker Jurgen Strand Larsen has also flown into the club on a loan-to-buy deal. However, Kilman's exit means that a centre-back is needed more than ever and that has seen links to long-term target Elvedi spark up once again.

Nico Elvedi Could Finally Make Move to Wolves

The defender has been a long-term target

The report from Wetterauer Zeitung suggests that Wolves were a 'potential buyer' for Elvedi last year - and that interest has not waned, with a potential move still being in the offing for his services after Kilman's departure to West Ham for a fee of £40million.

Wolves had showed interest in Elvedi last summer, and though a deal didn't materialise, links formed once again earlier in the current transfer window with Kilman being courted by West Ham, Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Nico Elvedi's Bundesliga statistics - Monchengladbach squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =6th Goals 2 =10th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.5 1st Clearances Per Game 4.8 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.4 3rd Match rating 6.76 6th

Eventually, the defender completed his move to the east London outfit in July, and that has left the Molineux side needing a replacement. Elvedi's potential switch has been touted as a result - and two days after Kilman's departure, German publication BILD (via Sport Witness) suggested that Wolves had made a second attempt to sign him, having already negotiated personal terms last summer. As a result, Wetterauer Zeitung states that a move could be on the cards with a higher wage on offer, with finances not thought to be a key factor in his decision to move.

And Elvedi's words on Sunday in an open training session with Monchengladbach have suggested that he would move on if an offer came in - with the Swiss star potentially looking for a new challenge if the right proposition became a reality. He said:

“I’m at Gladbach now, that’s the current situation. As I said before, if something comes up, I’ll look at it, but I’m happy here. Of course, after nine years you start to think about whether something new would be good. It has to be something interesting that makes sense,” he said, relayed by Wetterauer Zeitung. “The transfer window is open until August 31st, something can always happen before then.”

Wolves Need to Buy a New Kilman Replacement

Their captain has departed and the damage could be irrepairable

Kilman was one of Wolves' most important players last season, and a replacement is undoubtedly needed if they are to stave away from any potential Premier League relegation woes.

Santiago Bueno, Craig Dawson and Tori Gomes are the out-and-out defensive options at Molineux, whilst Yerson Mosquera could find his way in at the club having undergone a successful loan at La Liga outfit Villarreal in the second half of last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Elvedi has scored 17 goals in 329 first-team club appearances throughout his career.

But whilst those four options could be a strong selection in the west Midlands, Kilman's departure means that there is evidently money there to bring in a replacement and Gary O'Neil would be hard-pressed to manage for the campaign with the quartet.

Elvedi is only 27, and having amassed over 300 appearances for Monchengladbach and 53 caps for his nation Switzerland, he's been labelled as 'incredible' after years of Bundesliga games. The Swiss has got a real abundance of experience behind him and he could take that into the Premier League to compete with relative ease.

