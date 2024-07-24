Highlights Wolves are set to offer goalkeeper Daniel Bentley a new contract.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to offer goalkeeper Daniel Bentley a new contract after turning down two bids from Arsenal for the player in a fresh twist, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Bentley worked with the Gunners' goalkeeper coach Inaki Cana at Brentford, and had been targeted as a potential replacement for the possibly departing Aaron Ramsdale. Despite making just seven appearances in the last two seasons for Wolves, Mikel Arteta saw the Englishman as an apt deputy to first choice David Raya.

Having rejected a second bid from Arsenal for the shot-stopper, the West Midlands club are now set to propose a new long-term deal to keep him at the club. It's understood that manager Gary O'Neil views Bentley as a solid back-up to Jose Sa, and wants to keep him happy in this role by offering him improved wages.

Wolves to Offer Bentley a New Deal

The goalkeeper hasn't featured regularly at Molineux

After lengthy spells in the lower divisions as the staple number one at Southend United, Brentford and Bristol City, Bentley made the step-up to the top flight in January 2023, joining Wolves to provide cover and competition for Sa.

Despite playing just five Premier League games in the last 18 months, the 31-year-old has been dependable when called upon, and is valued in the dressing room at Molineux. However, with just one year remaining on his deal with the Midlanders, the former Braintree Town loanee was bound to attract interest.

Arsenal emerged as surprise suitors, attracted by the player's supposed charismatic personality, familiarity to Cana and homegrown status. The North London outfit are expecting to lose Ramsdale this summer, with the Englishman having lost his place to Raya last season and reportedly the subject of interest from Southampton and Newcastle.

As a result, Arteta and Edu Gaspar are in the market for a new number two, and have identified Bentley as a potential candidate to fulfill this role, due to these attractive qualities. However, after two minimal bids, Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon that Wolves are attempting to quash Arsenal's pursuit by penning their second choice in between the sticks down to a new contract.

Currently on a purported £10,000 a week, Bentley's decision could ultimately come down to the money on offer from both parties. Expected to fill a deputy role at both clubs, minutes probably won't be a contributing factor, although the allure of potentially being a contributor to a major honour with Arsenal could sway him to opt for the Gunners.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Bentley Ramsdale Appearances 5 6 Goals Conceded 7 5 Clean Sheets 1 2 Saves Per 90 1.86 1.5 Save Percentage 53.3% 64.3% Pass Accuracy 66.7% 69.7%

Wolves Had been Interested in Ramsdale

The England international was linked back in December

In another potential twist to this saga, Wolves could target Ramsdale themselves. The 26-year-old was reportedly a target for O'Neil back in December, and they could look to reignite this interest if Bentley makes the switch to the Emirates.

These reports resurfaced back in April, claiming a proposed move for Jose Sa to Saudi Arabia could open a pathway for Ramsdale to complete a move to Molineux. Links to the Middle Eastern country have not continued to circulate, although O'Neil may want to move on from the 31-year-old, as he looks for a more modern goalkeeper who is more comfortable with the ball at his feet.

