Highlights Wolves are interested in signing Paraguayan teenage winger Gabriel Aguayo.

Facing competition from several MLS clubs, who target Aguayo after his breakout season.

The Molineux outfit are set to offer Daniel Bentley a new deal after rejecting bids from Arsenal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Paraguayan teenage winger Gabriel Aguayo, according to Express journalist Charlie Gordon.

Wolves are reportedly keeping tabs on the exciting South American, who had a breakthrough season playing for Cerro Porteno in his home country.

Gary O’Neil’s side could soon welcome another hidden gem as they look to bounce back after a 14th-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Wolves have already announced permanent deals for promising starlets Rodrigo Gomes, Pedro Lima and Tommy Doyle, while Celta forward Jorgen Strand Larsen signed on a season-long loan.

The Molineux outfit are yet to make waves in the transfer market this summer and are expected to bring in reinforcements after captain Max Kilman’s departure to West Ham.

The 27-year-old reunited with manager Julen Lopetegui, who coached Kilman in the 2022/23 season at Wolves, and is now set for a starring role in the Spaniard’s first season at the London Stadium.

Wolves ‘Keeping Tabs’ on Gabriel Aguayo

After his breakout season

According to the Express’ Gordon, Wolves are keeping tabs on Aguayo, who showed signs of promise in his previous season in Paraguay, and have asked about the conditions of a deal.

The 19-year-old notched one goal and four assists in 18 senior appearances for Cerro Porteno as he broke into the first team at the start of the year.

Praised for his tactical intelligence and ball dribbling skills, Aguayo has emerged as a target for several MLS sides in recent weeks, with Nashville SC and DC United keeping an eye on the Paraguayan starlet.

The versatile teenage talent can play in multiple areas across the midfield and would be available for as low as £3million this summer, according to the Express’ report.

Gabriel Aguayo's Cerro Porteno Stats (2024) Games 18 Goals 1 Assists 4 Minutes played 869

Wolves are expected to step up their pursuit of Aguayo, who has been described as a 'tremendous' talent, later in the transfer window as they now focus on first-team arrivals before the new Premier League campaign.

Gary O’Neil’s side could be adding a new left-back and centre-back to their ranks as they look to compensate for the loss of Kilman, who demonstrated impressive consistency in recent seasons, missing just one Premier League fixture of the last 76.

Wolves to Offer Bentley New Deal

They've turned down bids from Arsenal

Wolves are set to offer goalkeeper Daniel Bentley a new deal to stay at the club after turning down two bids from Arsenal to sign the 31-year-old, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Molineux outfit look determined to keep their backup shot-stopper as they are set to propose an improved long-term deal for Jose Sa’s understudy.

Arsenal, who target Bentley to replace Aaron Ramsdale as their number two option between the sticks, are attracted by the 31-year-old’s character and homegrown status.

Bentley came through the youth ranks at Arsenal but departed the club to Southend United in 2009, before making a senior appearance.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-07-24.