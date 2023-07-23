Wolverhampton Wanderers star Hugo Bueno is 'one of the greatest bargains of all-time' and has left the Molineux outfit in a 'fantastic position' amid interest from Newcastle United, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having recouped close to £90million by selling the likes of Ruben Neves and Nathan Collins since the summer window opened for business, Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui appears to be at risk of seeing another departure come to fruition.

Wolves transfer news - Hugo Bueno

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have added Bueno to their list of targets as head coach Eddie Howe is desperately seeking a new left-back option.

The report suggests the Magpies are still yet to submit a bid for the Spaniard, who was described as 'talented' by Wolves technical director Scott Sellars when he penned a new long-term contract last year, but he is firmly on the Magpies' radar as they prepare for Champions League action to return to Tyneside.

Wanderers only forked out £3,000 in order to lure Bueno away from CD Areosa in 2019, but he has risen from the club's under-18s into the first-team picture.

The 20-year-old has made 23 appearances for Wolves, with all of those outings coming during a breakthrough campaign in 2022/23.

Although Newcastle are showing an interest in Bueno, his current employers are in a strong negotiating position as he still has three years remaining on his £5,000-per-week deal, while the West Midlands outfit have an option to extend the agreement by another 12 months.

What has Dean Jones said about Bueno?

Jones believes Wolves stand to make a significant profit if they choose to cash in on Bueno, with him now being valued at up to £10million.

The respected journalist feels it has put Wanderers in a strong position as keeping him at Molineux would also aid his development, resulting in his price tag increasing further.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I saw his current transfer value is something like £9million or £10million. When you consider that he was bought for £3,000, this is one of the greatest bargains of all-time.

"It puts Wolves in a fantastic position. They've unearthed a gem, I don't think there's any doubt about that."

What's next for Wolves?

Aaron Cresswell's arrival at Molineux could allow Wolves to sell Bueno as, according to The Athletic, they are in advanced talks to sign the West Ham United full-back.

The report suggests the 33-year-old, who has made 331 appearances for the Hammers, is keen on sealing a move to Molineux as the two clubs discuss a potential £5million transfer.

Cresswell would bring an abundance of experience to Wolves' backline as he has been handed 283 Premier League outings over the course of his time with West Ham, chipping in with 40 goal contributions along the way.

Wanderers are looking to pounce amid uncertainty over the three-cap England international's long-term future, having entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves are likely to launch another bid for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott.