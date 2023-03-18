Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore is expected to seal his Molineux departure in the summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Julen Lopetegui, who was appointed as Wolves' head coach last November, will be handed another opportunity to freshen up his squad ahead of next season.

Wolves transfer news - Adama Traore

According to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, Traore's agent is set to hold discussions with AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini over a potential switch to the San Siro.

The report suggests Jorge Mendes is keen to seal a move which would see his client head to Serie A, while table-toppers Napoli are also interested.

Traore is already able to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club as he entered the final six months of his Wolves deal, which is worth £55,000-per-week, at the turn of the year.

Lopetegui has insisted that the pacy winger is still a key man at Molineux despite the ongoing uncertainty over where his long-term future lies.

But respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Traore will seek a new challenge away from the West Midlands in the summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Traore?

Jones understands that it is becoming increasingly unlikely that Traore will remain on Wolves' books beyond the end of the campaign.

The transfer insider is expecting the Spain international to walk away from Molineux despite Lopetegui claiming he still has a part to play.

When asked whether the head coach's comments indicate Traore could stay with Wolves, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Lopetegui is saying all the right things and making positive noises.

"But anyone I speak to seems pretty adamant that they're not expecting Adama Traore to stay at the club any longer. I think it's probably still most likely that his future lies elsewhere."

Will Wolves offer Traore a new contract in the coming weeks?

According to The Athletic, Wolves are unlikely to put any contract offers on the table which would match proposals Traore has previously snubbed.

The report suggests the 27-year-old rejected the opportunity to become one of the club's highest earners when deals worth more than £100,000-per-week were put forward during Nuno Espirito Santo's time in charge.

Traore became Wolves' club-record signing when they triggered the £18million release clause written into his Middlesbrough contract in 2018.

Although he has put in some fine performances over the years - including the 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, where he grabbed the winner and hit the woodwork on the way to being handed a 7.4 match rating by Sofascore - the wide-man has been inconsistent.

Traore has only racked up 33 goal contributions in more than 180 Wolves appearances, so parting ways may be best for all parties.