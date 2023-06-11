Wolverhampton Wanderers could offload Jose Sa 'if a big offer comes in' due to ongoing financial issues at Molineux, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

After succeeding in staving off relegation from the Premier League, Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui will be eager to strengthen his squad during the summer transfer window.

Wolves transfer news - Jose Sa

According to Football Insider, Sa has set his sights on moving onto pastures new after seeing Wolves supporters turn against him during the latter stages of the campaign.

The report suggests the Portugal international is keen to quit the club and, as a result, is likely to instruct his representatives to discuss a departure with Molineux chiefs.

It is understood that Midlands rivals Aston Villa are closely monitoring Sa's situation as, after qualifying for the Europa Conference League, boss Unai Emery may be in the market for a new goalkeeper.

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Lopetegui took a 'gamble' when he dropped the 30-year-old for two of the final three Premier League matches of the campaign and put Daniel Bentley between the sticks instead.

Sa has been on Wolves' books since completing a £6.8million switch from Greek giants Olympiakos two years ago.

What has Alex Crook said about Sa?

While Ruben Neves is expected to leave Wolves, having already agreed personal terms with Barcelona, Crook has refused to rule out the possibility of fellow countryman Sa also heading through the exit door.

The talkSPORT reporter feels Wanderers will have to seriously consider cashing in on the shot-stopper if a lucrative proposal is put on the table.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he is one of the players that could go, with big clubs like Spurs and Chelsea looking for goalkeepers.

"Basically, if a big offer comes in for one of their players, because of their financial situation, they're going to have to consider it.

"It's interesting that Bentley has been parachuted in and done quite well in those couple of games."

Should Wolves sell Sa this summer?

Sofascore data shows that Sa made 108 saves during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, while he also kept out half of the penalties he faced.

There is no doubt that the former Porto man, who made 39 appearances as Wolves maintained their top flight status, should be kept at Molineux despite some unconvincing performances in recent months.

Sa won two man of the match awards before the Premier League season reached its climax last month, according to WhoScored, and Neves was the only teammate to claim that accolade on more occasions.

He has also kept 23 clean sheets over the course of his 76 outings for Wolves, which is a respectable total.

Sa has three years remaining on his £25,000-per-week contract, so Lopetegui should only sanction his exit if a lucrative offer which cannot be refused is lodged.