Wolverhampton Wanderers star Jose Sa is now 'likely' to remain at Molineux after a key development behind the scenes, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gary O'Neil's side grabbed their first points of the season when they overcame Everton last weekend, but business could be completed before Friday's 11pm transfer deadline.

Wolves transfer news - Jose Sa

According to Telegraph journalist John Percy, Sa is on the verge of committing his future to Wolves by penning a new contract.

The respected reporter suggests the Portuguese goalkeeper, who headed to the West Midlands in a £6.8million move from Greek giants Olympiacos two years ago, is in advanced talks over fresh terms.

Although Sa's £25,000-per-week deal is not due to expire until the summer of 2026, Wolves have been eager to negotiate an extended contract after he has gained interest ahead of the window slamming shut.

Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest have been plotting a late move for the 30-year-old, having seemingly missed out on Manchester United's Dean Henderson to Crystal Palace.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves have received formal enquiries over Sa, while their financial situation means they may be forced to sanction his exit if a lucrative offer is put on the table.

The shot-stopper has started all three of Wolves' fixtures since the new campaign got underway, while he has kept 24 clean sheets over the course of his Molineux career.

Wolves - selected summer sales Fee Ryan Giles - Luton Undisclosed Luke Cundle - Plymouth Loan Conor Coady - Leicester £7.5m Nathan Collins - Brentford £23m Raul Jimenez - Fulham £5.5m Ruben Neves - Al Hilal £47m Hayao Kawabe - Standard Liege Undisclosed Dion Sanderson - Birmingham Undisclosed Diego Costa - Botafogo Free Joao Moutinho - Braga Free Ki-Jana Hoever - Stoke Loan Chiquinho - Stoke Loan Dexter Lembikisa - Rotherham Loan Matija Sarkic - Millwall Undisclosed Adama Traore - Fulham Free All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Alex Crook said about Sa?

Crook believes Sa is on course to remain on Wolves' books beyond the closure of the transfer window despite attracting interest from Forest.

The respected journalist believes the former Porto man's early season form has resulted in O'Neil and Wanderers' hierarchy realising they cannot afford to sanction his departure.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "Jose Sa was definitely of interest to Forest. I think he is probably still of interest to Forest, but it looks more likely now that he'll stay at Wolves and sign a new contract.

"If you look at the stats, I think he is in the top three or four goalkeepers in terms of save percentage and saves made in the first few games of the season.

"I think they have realised now that they need to keep him. He is a leader and he is very much their No.1."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Wolves?

Matheus Nunes could head through the exit door ahead of the September 1 deadline as, according to Sky Sports, Manchester City are expected to make a fresh bid for the Wolves midfielder.

The report suggests the Portugal international, who became Wanderers' record signing when he made the £42.2million switch from Sporting last year, has gone on strike and told his current employers he wants to seal a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City tested Wolves' resolve by launching a £47million bid last week, with boss Pep Guardiola being an admirer, but the offer was swiftly rejected.

Wolves are holding out for more than £60million during the final days of the transfer window and find themselves in a strong position despite the 25-year-old pushing for the move.

That is because Nunes still has four years remaining on his £85,000-per-week contract, while there is an option to extend the agreement by another 12 months.