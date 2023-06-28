Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore is 'likely to go' and could seal his Molineux exit this week, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having already sanctioned the £47million departure of captain Ruben Neves to Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al Hilal, Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui could see another key man walk away from the West Midlands in the coming days.

Wolves transfer news - Adama Traore

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Traore could be on his way to AC Milan after agent Jorge Mendes held discussions with the Serie A giants earlier this week.

The report suggests Rossoneri boss Stefano Pioli has authorised a move for the Wolves winger, while domestic rivals Roma also hold an interest.

Traore is set to become a free agent in a matter of days, with his £55,000-per-week contract being due to expire at the end of the month.

It is understood that the Spain international will not agree fresh terms with Wolves despite a new deal remaining on the table.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs had previously confirmed that talks were ongoing with Traore and Wanderers were hopeful an agreement could be reached over extending his stay at Molineux.

What has Dean Jones said about Traore?

Jones is expecting Traore to move onto pastures new ahead of next season, meaning he is likely to have already made his final appearance in a Wolves shirt.

The respected journalist understands that the 27-year-old is being targeted by a number of clubs as he prepares to become a free agent.

Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of discussions with suitors going up a notch over the course of the coming days.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Adama Traore is likely to go soon. He has got a couple of options, being looked into at the moment, that will probably accelerate over the course of this week."

Will Traore's exit come as a big blow for Wolves?

Traore is set to leave Wolves having made 194 appearances for the club, according to Transfermarkt, notching 34 goal contributions along the way.

It appears the wide-man featured in Lopetegui's plans, with him being handed 26 outings following the former Real Madrid chief's arrival in the dugout.

Sofascore data highlights that Traore averaged 0.7 key passes per Premier League fixture last term, emphasising that his creativity and pace will be sorely missed at Molineux.

Considering Wolves forked out a club-record fee of £18million for his services in 2018, seeing the ex-Middlesbrough talent walk away without recouping a penny will be tough to take.

Wanderers will be regretting that Barcelona did not take advantage of the £29million option to make his loan move permanent during the 2021/22 campaign.