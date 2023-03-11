Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore is set to leave Molineux in the summer as he wants 'a new challenge', transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Spain international scored what proved to be the winner as Julen Lopetegui's side sealed a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, but doubts remain over where his long-term future lies.

Wolves transfer news - Adama Traore

According to The Athletic, Traore is heading towards the exit door as Wolves are unlikely to put any contract offers on the table which would match proposals he has previously rejected.

The report suggests the winger snubbed the opportunity to become one of the club's highest earners when deals worth more than £100,000-per-week were put forward during Nuno Espirito Santo's reign.

It is understood that it is increasingly likely that Traore will leave Wolves as a free agent this summer as he looks to secure more regular game-time, while fresh terms have been on offer for close to three years.

The 27-year-old entered the final six months of his £55,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year, meaning he is already able to pen a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club.

Traore has been on Wolves' books since completing a then-club record switch, worth £18million, from Championship side Middlesbrough in 2018.

What has Dean Jones said about Traore?

Jones believes Traore's days with Wolves are numbered despite playing a key role in the narrow victory over Tottenham last weekend.

The journalist understands that the former Barcelona man has set his sights on moving onto pastures new ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

When asked whether Traore's match-winning contribution against Tottenham is a turning point in his Wolves career, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't really think it is, to be honest. This is all about Traore, personally.

"All indications have been that he will seek a new challenge at the end of the season."

Who could Traore join if he leaves Wolves?

It was reported by Napoli Piu last month that Serie A table-toppers Napoli are on the verge of securing Traore’s services.

Although the move has not been rubber-stamped yet, the Italian media outlet suggests the wide-man is among sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli’s list of targets.

Respected journalist Rudy Galetti has also told GiveMeSport that Napoli have been keeping tabs on Traore's situation and mulling over whether to pounce.

But the Spaniard, who has racked up 33 goal contributions in 183 appearances for Wolves, could still remain in the Premier League.

That is because Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur showed an interest in Traore during the January transfer window, so an eventual move to either club cannot be ruled out.