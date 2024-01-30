Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are "almost certain" to sign a striker in the final days of the 2024 winter window, according to transfer insider Dean Jones

Wolves have been quiet in the transfer market due to their need to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Wanderers have been linked with various strikers, including Chelsea's Armando Broja, but financial constraints may prevent a deal and leave Gary O'Neil's squad looking thin.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are “almost certain” to sign a striker in the final days of the 2024 winter window, as transfer insider Dean Jones claims that the loan market will be critical at Molineux.

Wolves have been quiet during the winter transfer window, having been keen to comply with the Premier League’s rules on profit and sustainability throughout the 2023/24 season.

Head coach Gary O’Neil is enjoying a positive season in the Premier League and FA Cup with his Wanderers side and may have been hoping for more backing during the current market. Wolves have been credited with interest in several strikers throughout January.

Wolves move for Armando Broja looking unlikely, despite winter sales

Wolves appear short on strikers after early moves in the 2024 winter transfer window decreased the size of O’Neil’s squad. Wanderers had always needed a centre-forward, with Matheus Cunha operating as a free-roaming false No. 9 in the 40-year-old’s side.

O’Neil was reluctant to turn to striker options Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva throughout the first half of the 2023/24 campaign. Unsurprisingly, the duo departed the Black Country this winter, with Kalajdzic headed for Eintracht Frankfurt and Silva travelling north of the border to sign for Rangers.

Both players have left on loan until the end of the season and are expected to return to Molineux in the summer, where their futures will be re-assessed. Therefore, Wolves have been linked with several moves for strikers as they look to redress the imbalances in O’Neil’s squad.

Earlier this month (17th January), The Athletic reported that Chelsea could be willing to sell Armando Broja this winter, with Fulham, West Ham United and Wolves all interested in his services. However, The Telegraph’s Matt Law has reported that the Blues value the 22-year-old at £50m, a price Wolves couldn’t afford.

Armando Broja stats vs forwards in Europe's big five leagues (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.20 17 Non-penalty xG 0.48 74 Pass completion 88.3% 99 Progressive carries 2.18 83 Successful take-ons 2.58 96 Touches (attacking penalty area) 6.94 93 Blocks 0.99 88 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 30-01-24

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT (27th January) that the Wanderers are ready to make Chelsea ‘sweat’ over a deal for Broja. Meanwhile, Romano reports that the west London outfit have rejected a formal approach from Wolves for Broja but have no intention of proceeding with the current conditions.

Dean Jones - Wolves will be ‘one of the more interesting storylines this week’

Jones believes that Wolves will be one of the interesting stories in the final week of the 2024 winter transfer window. The transfer insider could see the club accepting a loan move for Broja, which includes an option to buy. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“The loan market will be key to Wolves signing a striker, as we thought. They have to pay £35m for Broja, which doesn't suit them in their current state. If that could be a loan with an option, then that would be more tempting for them and something they would look into. “Maybe they would be in for a player like Callum Wilson if he was available on loan. However, Newcastle’s stance would be that if he were to go at all, that would have to be a permanent deal. But Wolves will at least be one of the more interesting storylines this week because it's almost certain that they will go and sign a goalscorer.”

Wolves transfer news, including reported interest in Jordan James

Wolves have yet to make any first-team signings during the 2024 winter transfer window, hinting that the club are eager to wait until the summer to bolster their squad.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (29th January) that Wolves and Crystal Palace could have an opportunity to sign Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James in the final days of the winter window. Blues had rejected a £5m plus add-ons from Atalanta early in January, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti claiming that the Championship outfit are demanding €10m (£8.5m) to sell the 19-year-old.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT (26th January) that O’Neil could be keen to sign Southampton striker Che Adams at Molineux. The 27-year-old looked set for a loan move to the Black Country in the final stages of the 2023 summer transfer window before the Saints pulled the plug on a deal that included a £15m purchase option.