Wolverhampton Wanderers have held talks with Dynamo Kyiv over a deal for Ukrainian midfielder Volodymyr Brazhko as they look to replace Mario Lemina, who is eyeing a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab, GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed on our brand-new Market Madness podcast.

Vitor Pereira confirmed Lemina had asked to leave the club earlier this month and insisted he 'didn't need a player' who was not in the right frame of mind to help his team amid a relegation battle. His side sit 18th in the Premier League, a point from safety after 23 games, and will be without Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes for their clash with Aston Villa this weekend after his red card against Arsenal last Saturday.

Lemina is on Al-Shabab's radar, and the Saudi Arabian outfit are keen to sign the 31-year-old before their transfer window closes on January 30. GMS sources are told that the Gabonese midfielder wants the move amid falling out of favour under Pereira and being stripped of the club captaincy in December because of a bust-up with West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen.

The winter transfer window closes for clubs in England on February 3, which will give Wolves enough time to find a replacement should Lemina leave this month rather than when his contract expires at the end of the season. GMS sources have learned that the club will look to strengthen Pereira's midfield if that's the case and have set their sights on Kyiv's Brazhko, 23, the subject of negotiations between the two clubs.

Brazhko is a defensive midfield talent who got his break in the Ukrainian Premier League while on loan at Zorya Luhansk in the 2022/23 season, featuring 29 times across competitions at Valeriy Lobanovsky Stadion, with seven goals and one assist to his name. He's since established himself as a starter under Oleksandr Shovkovskyi at Kyiv, with four goals and three assists in 25 games this season, putting in several impressive performances at the heart of midfield, using his versatility to drop back into defence and allowing the full-backs to venture forward.

If Wolves were to sign Brazhko, he'd become Pereira's second signing at Molineux following the arrival of Ivorian defender Emmanuel Agbadou from Stade Reims for £16.6 million earlier this month. The eight-cap Ukraine international looks to have the qualities desired to replace the wantaway Lemina, who has been with the club since January 2023.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 29/01/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox