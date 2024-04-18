Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers still appreciate Chelsea striker Armando Broja at Molineux.

Wolves had been linked with a move for the centre-forward during the 2024 winter transfer window, before he joined Fulham on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Fabrizio Romano expects Gary O'Neil's side to look for a striker addition during the upcoming transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers still appreciate Chelsea striker Armando Broja after showing an initial interest during the 2024 winter window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on the club's centre-forward search at Molineux.

Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil has enjoyed a positive first season in the dugout in the Black Country, but will be frustrated with a recent run of form owing to a spate of injuries.

Wanderers' impressive showing largely owes to the form of attacking trio Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-chan, and Pedro Neto, but a lack of an out-and-out No. 9 has been evident in spells throughout the campaign. Broja is currently enduring a frustrating loan spell at Fulham and will return to Chelsea this summer.

Wolves' initial interest in Broja

Midway through the 2024 winter transfer window, The Athletic reported that Chelsea were willing to sanction the permanent departure of Armando Broja. The 22-year-old made his comeback from a long-term injury earlier in the campaign but failed to establish himself as a regular at the focal point of Mauricio Pochettino's Blues side. Fulham, West Ham United, and Wolves were credited with an interest in the striker.

The Telegraph's Matt Law would go on to claim that Chelsea valued Broja at £50m, coming as a blow to Wolves, who were eager to remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations. O'Neil's side would end the winter window without any new additions, having allowed Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva to leave on loan for Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers, respectively.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Broja has played in just 17% of available Premier League minutes throughout the 2023/24 season.

In the final hours of the winter market, Broja joined Fulham on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season, whilst Wolves were left with academy options as their cover for first-team injuries. The Albania international has made just six appearances in all competition since joining the Cottagers and will return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Armando Broja stats vs forwards in Europe's big five leagues (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.18 8 Non-penalty xG 0.42 65 Pass completion 84.1% 99 Progressive carries 2.29 84 Successful take-ons 2.64 99 Touches (attacking penalty area) 6.86 92 Blocks 1.05 94

Fabrizio Romano - Wolves will be 'busy' looking for a striker this summer

Romano has indicated that Wolves are likely to be on the lookout for a striker addition during the summer window, and has hinted that Broja is still appreciated at Molineux. The transfer expert has confirmed that the centre-forward will not remain at Fulham beyond the end of the 2023/24 season. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“The position for Wolves is still there. So let's see what's going to happen or if they will add some other player to their shortlist of strikers. Let's also see what Chelsea want to do with Broja because he's returning to Stamford Bridge. But for sure, I think Wolves will be busy with a striker in the summer transfer window.”

Wolves battling Aston Villa for Ben Johnson's signature

According to reports, Wolves have joined Aston Villa in the race to sign West Ham full-back Ben Johnson. The 24-year-old is out of contract at the London Stadium and is available to sign a pre-contract with the clubs from abroad. However, the defender remains committed to finishing the season with West Ham before assessing his options at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The potential signing of Johnson could enable Wolves to cash in on the services of Nelson Semedo. The 30-year-old's deal at Molineux expires in the summer of 2025, hinting that Wanderers are likely to sell in the summer if they want to receive a cash reward for his four seasons of service.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt, correct as of 18-04-24.