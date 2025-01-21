Despite promising signs regarding a potential extension for Matheus Cunha’s contract at Wolverhampton Wanderers, “something changed” in recent days that has complicated proceedings, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Reports in recent weeks have indicated that Matheus Cunha was all set to sign a new, long-term contract at Wolves, the club that he joined in 2023, initially on loan from Atletico Madrid. Since then, however, the situation has developed and is no longer as simple as it originally seemed.

Cunha Situation Takes 'Strange' Twist

Pereira criticised the Wolves star's body language on Monday

Despite everything having seemingly been in place for the extension to go ahead, Romano has reported that emotions have shifted.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

“It’s a strange situation, because they had a verbal agreement in place with the player, then they were waiting to exchange all the documents, prepare the contracts and sign the new deal. "Then something changed. There was still no agreement on some details of this new contract when they started exchanging all (of) the documents, so some conditions changed. “Also, the words from Vitor Pereira after the Stamford Bridge game (against Chelsea) were quite strong, on the body language of the player. So, the situation is not the same as two or three weeks ago between Matheus Cunha and Wolves. I think it’s one to watch for the final days.”

Cunha has, quite comfortably, been his team’s best player this season. Wolves have struggled for much of the current Premier League campaign, having been in a relegation battle for the bulk of this term. They are placed 17th in the table at the time of writing.

Though his team have been struggling, Cunha has been enjoying his best Premier League season to date, having notched 14 goal contributions in 21 games for the Midlands club. He has caught the eye of many as the campaign has progressed, including fellow teams within the English top flight.

Wolves lost their latest Premier League clash to Chelsea, falling to a 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge which means they have just four wins after 22 games. Following the game, manager Pereira very publicly criticised Cunha for his body language in the match, plainly saying that he did not like it.

The Brazilian did not show any attention to the fans that had travelled following the full-time whistle and it is not hard to imagine that this annoyed Pereira, given Romano noted that relations between the player and manager had changed somewhat after the match.

Matheus Cunha's Premier League Stats 24/25 Appearances 21 Goals 10 Assists 4 Minutes per goal 170'

(Stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 21/01/2025)