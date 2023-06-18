Wolverhampton Wanderers star Max Kilman is likely to stay at Molineux as he is not the 'main target' for any of his suitors, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Julen Lopetegui, who will remain in the hot-seat after holding decisive talks over transfers and strategy, is preparing to oversee incomings and outgoings over the course of the summer window.

Wolves transfer news - Max Kilman

According to The Athletic, Wolves could be tempted to sell Kilman if a bid worth £30million or more is lodged ahead of the transfer deadline.

The report suggests the West Midlands outfit would prefer to keep the central defender on their books, but securing enough funds to sign a replacement for less money would prove difficult to turn down.

It is understood that Kilman has worked his way onto West Ham United's radar as David Moyes looks to bolster his backline after securing continental football thanks to winning the Europa Conference League earlier this month.

Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on the 26-year-old, although they are only likely to up the ante in their pursuit if they fail to acquire Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, while Newcastle United developed an interest during the final months of the season.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are another Premier League club to have considered making a move for Kilman.

What has Dean Jones said about Kilman?

Jones understands that a minimum of three clubs are mulling over whether to test Wolves' resolve over Kilman ahead of next season.

But the respected journalist believes the former Maidenhead United man is not at the top of the respective shortlists, meaning he could remain among Lopetegui's options.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Max Kilman has got a lot of interest in him. I've heard of at least three clubs that like the look of him.

"But I'm not sure he is the main target for any of them, which might be comforting for Wolves fans who want him to stay."

Should Wolves sell Kilman this summer?

WhoScored handed Kilman an average match rating of 6.63 for his performances during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, a figure which was only bettered by Daniel Bentley and Ruben Neves in the Wolves camp.

That, along with the fact the former England futsal international missed just one top flight fixture throughout the season, emphasises his importance to Lopetegui.

Kilman played a crucial role in Wolves maintaining their Premier League status as, according to Sofascore, he averaged 4.4 clearances per outing and helped his side to keep 11 clean sheets.

Having gone on to make 107 appearances since breaking into the first-team set-up, he has also gained praise from teammates.

Conor Coady has described Kilman as 'outstanding', so Wolves should do all they can to keep him on their books.