Highlights Wolves plan to spend only £20m of the £94m received from player sales this summer.

The priority is to find a replacement for Kilman, with Burnley's Dara O'Shea a top candidate.

Despite a slow start in the Premier League, Wolves are eyeing affordable deals for new signings like Michail Antonio.

Wolverhampton Wanderers plan to spend just a fraction of the £94m they received from player sales this summer, according to The Telegraph's John Percy.

It's been a difficult summer transfer window for the Wanderers who have been forced to contend with losing some of their key stars. Pedro Neto and Max Kilman joined Chelsea and West Ham United respectively for significant fees, but financial struggles mean they might not be able to spend too much on replacements.

Wolves Set to Spend Around £20m This Summer

They've banked around £94m in sales

According to a report from The Telegraph, Wolves are only planning on spending £20m of the £94m banked from the sales of Neto and Kilman as the Midlands outfit look to tackle their financial position. Wolves' priority is to bring in a replacement for Kilman with the budget and Burnley's Dara O'Shea is high on their shortlist.

The report claims that £54m was received from the sale of Neto while Kilman moved to the Hammers for £40m. The Wanderers have already spent £40m on new additions, seeing Jorgen Strand Larsen, Rodrigo Gomes, Tommy Doyle and Pedro Lima sign on the dotted line at Molineux.

It's a worrying situation for Wolves as they look to replace two of their key stars, but they did spend a significant chunk earlier in the window. The main concern will be the lack of a centre-back replacement so far, but there's still plenty of time left remaining in the transfer window.

O'Neil's side got off to a disappointing start in the Premier League after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat away to Arsenal, but it certainly won't define their season with the Gunners likely to be competing for the title this term. Additions will undoubtedly be welcomed by the supporters, but Wolves fans shouldn't be expecting a host of incomings.

Related Wolves Have Interest in Yoane Wissa of Brentford In the wake of Pedro Neto's departure, Wolves have identified Yoane Wissa as a potential replacement.

Wolves Eyeing West Ham's Michail Antonio

He could be available on the cheap

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Wolves are among a host of clubs considering a move to sign West Ham striker Michail Antonio, with the Jamaican international out of contract next summer, the Wanderers could be eyeing an affordable deal to bring him to Molineux.

Michail Antonio's statistical averages per 90 minutes throughout his career compared to Jorgen Strand Larsen Michail Antonio Jorgen Strand Larsen Shot-creating actions 2.75 1.75 Shots 2.55 2.36 Key passes 1.03 0.76 Shots on target 0.96 1.02 Goals 0.30 0.34 Assists 0.19 0.15

After already adding Strand Larsen earlier this summer, Antonio is being viewed as Premier League experience to add to O'Neil's forward line. Although reaching the latter stages of his career, Antonio could be a smart stopgap signing for the Midlands club.

All statistics courtesy of FBref