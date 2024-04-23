Wolverhampton Wanderers are hopeful of keeping left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri at Molineux amid Premier League interest ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Wolves have enjoyed an impressive 2023/24 campaign under Gary O'Neil but threaten to see their season derailed following a spate of injuries in the final third of this term.

Ait-Nouri has been one of several key performers for the Black Country outfit who have recently been sidelined with injury issues, owing to wear and tear and a small squad. The left-back has established himself as one of the most exciting full-back prospects in the division.

Ait-Nouri linked with Man City move

According to The Mirror, Manchester City will face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool when they step up their interest in Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri. The 22-year-old has been one of Gary O'Neil's standout players during the 2023/24 season, proving himself to be a competent defender as well as a threat going forward. The report claims that Pep Guardiola feels Ait-Nouri is the perfect player to occupy the left-back spot in his team, who could cost up to £50m.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ait-Nouri has scored three goals and registered two assists in his last eight appearances for Wolves.

GMS sources reveal that City's link to Ait-Nouri has been played down by those at the Etihad Stadium, but it's yet to be seen whether that stance remains the same heading into the summer. The Algeria international has proven key in his absence to Wolves, with the side leading 1-0 against West Ham United when he was forced off with injury on 6th April, before succumbing to a 2-1 defeat.

A 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest followed before the defender returned to action in the second-half of their 2-0 home defeat at the expense of Premier League title contenders Arsenal. The full-back is hoping to return to fitness and continue to impress suitors in the remaining weeks of the campaign.

Rayan Ait-Nouri stats vs full-backs across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.09 84 Non-penalty xG 0.14 97 Pass completion % 85.0% 90 Successful take-ons 2.69 99 Touches (attacking penalty area) 2.05 81 Tackles 2.55 85

However, our sources question whether City necessarily need to spend big on a left-back this summer, given the players they have trained to play in that role, including the likes of Nathan Ake, and Josko Gvardiol. Having been knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage this term, the one-time European Cup winners are hoping to bolster Guardiola's options this summer.

Wolves hope to keep hold of Ait-Nouri

GMS sources understand that Wolves hope to keep hold of Ait-Nouri's services heading into the summer transfer window. Wanderers have escaped punishment after a 2023 fire sale ensured they remained compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. Their lack of financial woes could indicate a reluctance to let go of their best players.

In March, transfer insider Dean Jones hinted that a Liverpool move for Ait-Nouri wouldn't necessarily be a surprise this summer. The former Angers full-back's contract at Molineux expires in the summer of 2026, hinting that this summer could represent the last opportunity for Wolves to seriously cash in on the former French youth international. However, sporting director Matt Hobbs will only allow a sale if it's in the best interests of the club.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt, correct as of 22-04-24.