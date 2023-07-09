Wolverhampton Wanderers are 'interested' in Alex Scott and the Bristol City star would be an 'exceptional signing' at Molineux, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui, who is preparing for his first full season in the Wolves hot-seat, is keen to bolster his squad ahead of the Premier League campaign getting underway with a trip to Manchester United next month.

Wolves transfer news - Alex Scott

According to talkSPORT, Wolves are among a number of clubs looking to offer Scott a route into the Premier League ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

The report suggests Wanderers have run the rule over the central midfielder, while West Ham United and Bournemouth are also keen, but Liverpool have cooled their interest.

It is understood that Brighton & Hove Albion are no longer in the race for Scott's signature due to the £25million price tag slapped on him by Bristol City, but Tottenham Hotspur are providing Wolves with further competition.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester City and Newcastle United have launched enquiries over the teenager as well.

Scott has also gained interest from overseas, with Serie A giants Inter Milan pushing to win the race for the Championship talent's services.

What has Dean Jones said about Scott?

Jones understands that Wolves are in the hunt to land Scott, but they will be looking to negotiate a deal worth less than £20million as Viktor Gyokeres edges towards leaving Coventry City for Sporting.

The transfer insider feels the 19-year-old would be an exciting addition to Lopetegui's squad as he has a bright future ahead of him.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Wolves are interested in Alex Scott, but it goes without saying they have hot competition to beat off if they are to actually sign him.

"They will also have to negotiate around the asking price. That £25million price point hasn’t moved, but it’ll be interesting to see if they can stick to it.

"Coventry’s star man Viktor Gyokeres is in the process of a transfer worth around £20million - and he was pretty much the best and most coveted player in the Championship - so I think that might end up being used to try to get the price down a little on Scott so that Bristol City eventually budge. But who knows if they actually will?

"Scott would be an exceptional signing. He really does have high levels to strive to, and he totally should be the type of talent you target when undergoing a refurb like the one Wolves are going through."

What's next for Wolves?

It appears that Lopetegui is prioritising bringing in more youthful talent as, according to Italian media outlet Il Bianconero, Wolves have set their sights on landing Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior.

The report suggests Brighton are also circling for the 19-year-old, who the Serie A side want to keep, but they would be tempted to cash in for £21.5million.

The West Midlands outfit could also look to take advantage of the free agency market as Moussa Dembele has worked his way onto Lopetegui's radar.

The 26-year-old striker, whose Lyon contract expired at the end of last month, made two Premier League appearances during a previous spell with Fulham.

Wolves are likely to be in the market for a new central defender after allowing Nathan Collins to complete a £23million move to Brentford earlier this week.